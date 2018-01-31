Faded Heart: The Best Houston Music of The Week

The weather in Houston is changing almost hourly in this new year it seems, just like the dizzying array of music options that'll swing through town over the next seven days. While famed independent music venue Walter's will close their doors this weekend, performances from Borns, They Might Be Giants, DVSN, Anti-Flag, Jay Farrar and more will grace us while locals like Cool Moon, Londale, and more will fill in the spaces between.

Tonight you can begin with the throwback country of Nashville transplant Margo Price over at The Heights Theater. price seems to embody the grace that legends like Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris made popular in country music, while giving fans music that's worth sinking your teeth into. Her critically acclaimed new album All American Made is like a beautiful blast from the past, and her live shows are supposed to be a blast. Paul Cauthen will be on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $24.

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, R&B and left field pop producers Majid Jordan will drop their popular jams. The Canada duo has been making waves since they started dropping tunes, and their live shows are a trip. Their latest, last year's The Space Between is full of dance heavy grooves and sultry jams. There's no word of support or openers, but that should change for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $29.50.

Yonder Mountain String Band will change what you may think of acoustic music. Photo courtesy of Paradigm Agency

Thursday you could get started at White Oak Music Hall downstairs for the celebrated acoustic pop of Yonder Mountain String Band. The Colorado five piece has received a ton of praise for their fun live shows, and their latest release Love. Ain't Love is pretty spectacular. The bluegrass of Illinois' Old Salt Union will be on as support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

Mucky Duck will host the critically acclaimed country twang of Travis Linville. This Oklahoma native has been written up in Rolling Stone, No Depression, NPR and more, and his latest release Up Ahead is a mix of old country and new sensibility. The 21 & up show has no openers. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Over at Walter's the R&B of Brooklyn's Devvon Terrell will be on hand to melt hearts. Terrell has had plenty of success while staying independent, and his latest release Weird Nights is pretty amazing. The R&B of Kayla Brianna will be on as direct support while the hip hop of Indiana's Kid Quill will go on beforehand. Houston's The Hue will bring their soulful hip hop sounds on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

On Friday you could start off with the Jay Farrar Duo at The Heights Theater. Farrar, once the leader of Uncle Tupelo and then Son Volt, will be on hand to bring his mammoth catalog of songs to life. His latest release under any moniker, is last year's Son Volt release, the stunning Notes of Blue. Andrew Duplantis of Son Volt will also be on hand as opener and maybe the other half of the duo for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $44.

Mucky Duck will have the twangy sounds of Austin's Warren Hood. Hood looks like a kid, but the classically trained artist has been a member of pretty much every Austin heavy hitter's band, and his solo stuff is hard not to like. His last release The Warren Hood Band still sounds as fresh as it did when it came out five years ago, and he should shine at the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

EXPAND The quirky sounds of They Might Be Giants will return to White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Shervin Lainez

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the statue can get you high when They Might Be Giants return to town. Twenty years ago these guys performed as just a quirky duo, but over the years they started touring with a full backing band and their music stayed just as fun. Their latest release, this year's I Like Fun is their best album in a good while. There's no word of support or openers for this all ages show, but that may change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

Walter's will have the mysterious electronic dance sounds of Magic Sword over to get feet moving. These two have the craziest backstory, they're pretty shrouded in mystery, but their live shows are supposed to be amazing. Their last release was in 2016 with the Legend E.P.: and they should be interesting to see live. The chill wave of Dallas' NITE will be on as direct support while the electro-pop of Houston's Tee Vee will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $14.

Cool Moon brings indie rock goodness to every performance. Photo by Marshall Forse Walker

Continental Club will get going strong when Houston's Cool Moon headlines the room. These three make pretty infectious indie rock that can be found all over their amazing full length Postparty Depression from last year. Add to that a stellar live show and that's the universe's way of telling you to see them sooner rather than later. The crazed surf punk of Austin's Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad will be on as direct support while the punk of Houston's ImposterBoys will go on prior. Date & Destroy will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; Tickets TBD.

Satellite Bar has the psych fun of Houston's Mojave Red over to drop jams. There's something magical in how this group approaches songwriting, and their latest drop Fading Out is pretty wonderful. The garage pop of Chicago's North By North will be on as support while Galveston's India Tigers In Texas will bring their trippy sounds on the show as openers. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

Giant Kitty will rock Cactus to it's core on Saturday. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Saturday you could spend your afternoon with Giant Kitty over at Cactus. While the band performs their latest Rampage for an in-store set for your ears, the all ages event has gratis adult drinks and more on hand. Starts at 3 p.m.; Free.

Over at the University of Houston School of Art, Jon Read of the band The Wiggins will have an art show. Featuring art and toys created by Read, the solo show should be worth checking out and maybe he'll drop a tune as well on the all ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; Free.

Anti-Flag will be the last band to rock Walter's. Photo courtesy of MDDN

Later on at Walter's, the one and only Anti-Flag will be here to bring their punk to all who attend. The Pittsburgh natives have been dropping solid releases since the early nineties and they're one of the best live acts you can see. Their latest release American Fall from last year keeps their sound going strong, and is worth hearing sooner than later. Long Island's Stray From The Path will be on as direct support while The White Noise will play before. The hardcore of Baltimore's Sharptooth will open the all ages show. This is the last show at the venue that served this city for over sixteen years, so you should make it out to show your support. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $18 to $20.

Over at Warehouse Live, Pennsylvania's August Burns Red will bring their metalcore to the ballroom. while this genre is littered with terrible bands, this five piece isn't one of them. The Grammy winners bring it when they perform and their newest album Phantom Anthem is a precision based and intense ride. Chicago's Born of Osiris will be on as direct support while Alabama's Erra will go on prior. Australia's Ocean Grove will open the all ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $23 to $25.

John Egan is an act everyone needs to catch. Photo courtesy of House of Blues

House of Blues will host the bluesy jams of Houston's John Egan in the foundation room. A true master of the Dobro guitar, Egan is a force in the singer songwriter world that's worth giving attention to, and his latest Magnolia City is a true gem. There's no openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, if you were lucky enough to grab tickets, then you'll catch BORNS drop a set. Here supporting this year's Blue Madonna, the artist best known for the hit "Electric Love" will be on hand to get feet moving. The electro-pop of Canada's Charlotte Cardin will be on as direct support while Louisiana's Mikky Ekko will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; Sold Out.

Over at Continental Club, the album release from Houston's Londale will be on full display. Playing for the release of their new album It's A Different World, the Houston band is definitely making waves with their Americana meets alt rock sound. The guitar rock of El Deluxe will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

The Hates return to their legendary status at Rudyard's. Photo by Alexis Kidd

Rudyard's will host the triumphant return of The Hates. The legendary Houston punk outfit has been getting people together since the seventies, and after lead singer Christian Kidd's battle with cancer last year, they're back to play tunes from all of their catalog, many of which can be found on 30 Years of Hate 1978-2008. Houston's $50 Goat will be on as direct support while the garage punk of Dallas' Lizzie Boredom will be on prior, and they're an act you need to catch. New Orleans' Room 101 will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Stereo Live has the EDM duo of DVBBS over to help you get your groove on. These two Canadian producers have been generating heat since their start in 2012, and their latest drop Blood of My Blood is a mix of jungle beats and electronic pop jams. The 18 & up show doesn't have an opener. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

On Tuesday, the alternative R&B of Toronto's dvsn will be on hand in the ballroom at Warehouse Live. The producer performer with ties to Drake has been making their name grow in recent years, their live show is a trip, and their latest drop Morning After from last year is pretty amazing to the ears. There's no word of support or openers on the all ages show, but that will probably change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $29.50 to $30.

That's about it this week. No matter you decide to do, please remember that a safe ride home is just an app away.

