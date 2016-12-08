Newly Released John Lennon Interviews Explore Many Topics
|
John and Yoko once invited members of a Beatles fan club over for a chat.
Lennon on Lennon: Conversations with John Lennon
Edited by Jeff Burger
Chicago Review Press, 480 pp., $28.99
Sure, there have been plenty of compendiums of Beatles and Lennon interviews over the year. But this meaty effort is packed with interviews that have either never been in actual print before (from radio and TV appearances) or recently discovered.
The latter includes a transcription of a lengthy conversation between acid guru Timothy Leary, his wife, Lennon and Yoko Ono, the only copy of which sat in an unmarked brown envelope for four decades. Famous Lennon appearances with TV’s Dick Cavett Show, radio’s Howard Smith, and the Lennon/McCartney Tonight Show appearance announcing the formation of Apple are also in here.
And there’s not nearly as much talk about music as you might think. Instead, Lennon pontificates on political, cultural, social, racial, religious, drug and immigration topics. And not always in queries from members of the actual media.
Upcoming Events
-
Kelsea Ballerini - The First Time Tour
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:00pm
-
MIX 96.5 Not So Silent Night with Train and Fitz & the Tantrums
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 8:00pm
-
Flosstradamus - Hi Def Youth Tour 2016
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 8:00pm
-
Guaco
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 8:00pm
-
Back In Black
TicketsThu., Dec. 22, 7:00pm
One tape transcription is from when an English college student sent a letter off in the dark to the Beatles Monthly magazine requesting an interview, and was shocked to get a letter back inviting him and his classmates over to Lennon and Yoko Ono’s house for a rap. The book is also peppered with snippets of other chats Lennon had on different topics.
Though leaning mostly to post-Beatles times, the interviews span a Beatles press conference in 1966 to Lennon’s last-ever interview, with Dave Sholin, on the day he was assassinated . There’s also one from 1969 that he and Ono gave to a flock of bemused reporters while hiding their faces completely under bags.
While clearly geared toward the Beatles/Lennon superfan, especially his ‘70s life and whims, it is a worthy addition to your already groaning Beatles bookshelves.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Los Lonely Boys
TicketsThu., Dec. 8, 7:00pm
-
Travis Tritt
TicketsThu., Dec. 8, 8:00pm
-
Young Thug
TicketsTue., Dec. 13, 8:00pm
-
Landing Holiday Concerts
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!