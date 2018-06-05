Houston Press Singles Club: Bombon, Jamie Paige, Oceans of Slumber

The Houston Press Singles Club is back and the playlist of Houston music is nearing 100 songs.

This edition is pretty off the chain with new jams from Bombon, Mystery Loves Company, Jamie Paige, Michael Haaga, and Oceans of Slumber. While we love that you subscribe to this list and play the tracks, we remind you to visit these artists at their online shops or when they perform so they can afford to keep the tunes coming in the future.

Bombon has been giving us the goods for a minute now. Photo by Quite Frankly

When it comes to throwing a dance party, no one really does it like Texas' Bombon. The tropical dance crew making their name all over Texas got their start in Houston, and their live shows are an experience that everyone needs to check out. Last year, they dropped the catchy and groove heavy sounds of "Baila Ritmo No Pare (feat. Jefferson d'Lion)" and it's a doozy. Full of tropical and jungle beats and touches, the song takes what you know about electronica and adds plenty of Gulf Coast flavor. The beat alone is enough to get your feet moving, while the stride of the song is on point enough to blast it from your speakers. You can buy Bombon's music on iTunes or Bandcamp.

If you describe yourself as a chamber rock duo, you're already telling people that your music is different from what they typically hear. That's what can easily be said about Houston's Mystery Loves Company. Some of their music takes the chamber rock principles and adds to it with lyrics to create these folk infused tunes. Other times, as on the track "Departures," from this year's Here We Are, they keep things instrumental so you can hear their lush and lovely instrumentation. There's a beauty in how this duo makes music that doesn't sound like anyone else, because that's the point. You can purchase the two piece's music in all digital storefronts, or directly from their online store.