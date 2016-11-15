Upcoming: 30footFALL, Dale Watson, Gemma Ray, Jens Lekman, Khruangbin, Shinyribs, Trudy Lynn, We Houston, etc.

Clint Black performs December 1 at Dosey Doe —-The Big Barn. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of PFA Media

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

22nd Annual 30footFALL X-Mas: Sun., December 25, 8 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Aaron Einhouse: Fri., December 23, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The African Children's Choir: Sat., December 17, 5 p.m., Free. Ecclesia Church, 1100 Elder, Houston, 713-622-1846.

Afrojack: Fri., December 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $30. Cle', 2301 Main, Houston, 713-955-2302.

AJ Hobbs: Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., TBA. Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd, Houston, 713-802-0410.

Allison Fisher Band: Sat., November 26, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Alter Bridge: Tue., February 14, 6:30 p.m., $30 to $55. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

America: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $50 to $125. Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford.

Annual Bowie-Elvis Fest: Sat., January 7, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Blaggards X-mas Toy Drive: With Harbor Light Choir, Dog Party, Polish Pete Polka. Sun., December 11, 2 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Bob Schneider’s Moonlight Orchestra: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $46 to $75. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Borgore: With Parker Clark. Fri., December 2, 9 p.m., $15 to $20. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Brandon Rhyder: Thu., January 26, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Bring Me the Horizon: With Underoath, Beartooth. Fri., March 10, 6 & 7 p.m., $36 to $49.50. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Carolla Drinks Tour: With Laxi, The Vegabonds. Thu., December 1, 7-11 p.m., $15. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Cécile McLorin Salvant: Sat., December 3, 8-10 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston.

Clint Black: Thu., December 1, 8:30 p.m., $198 to $258. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Clozee + Psymbionic, BioHackers Tour: Sat., February 11, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $12-$15. Henke & Pillot, 809 Congress, Houston, 832-640-4269.

Cory Morrow: Tue., December 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cowjazz: Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., TBA. Bohemeo's, 708 Telephone, Houston, 713-923-4277.

Trudy Lynn performs December 3 at Cactus Music. Photo by Marco Torres

Dale Watson & Ray Benson: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

David Beebe and his Hardchargin Three: Fri., December 23, 9 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Delayed Therapy: With Sydnee Jane, Elysian Feel., Fri., January 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Demonic Hen: Sat., November 19, 4 p.m., Free. Heights Vinyl, 3122 White Oak, Houston, 281-974-1234.

Donavon Frankenreiter: With Grant Lee Phillips. Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $23 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Doug Stone: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $30 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Dub Miller: Thu., December 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

DVBBS: Thu., December 29, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Earthless: With Ruby the Hatchet, Venomous Maximus. Thu., December 8, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $17. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Erase the Virus: With Green As Emerald, The Other LA. Sat., November 26, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Ese: With Kiddoo and the Dude, Belting for Nosh. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Evan Felker & Rhett Miller: Thu., January 19, 8 p.m., $28 to $46. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Evergrey: With Seven Kingdoms, Need, Ascendia. Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $16 to $40. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Fifth Assault Of 2016: With Sacrocurse, Venereal Baptism, Nocturnal Wolf, Khringe, Chaotic End, Sacrilegius. Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $10. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.

Filthy Young Impalers: With Crowded Isolation, Kozilek, The Above Average Joes. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $8. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Fuel: Thu., January 12, 8 p.m., $22.50. The Pub Fountains, 12720 Southwest Fwy., Stafford, 281-277-9333.

Gary Kyle: Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Gary Morris: Thu., December 1, 8 p.m., $40 to $95. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Gemma Ray: Mon., November 21, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Gene Watson: Sat., November 19, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $158. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Giulia Millanta: Thu., December 1, 7 p.m., TBA. Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant, 2007 Grant, Houston, 832-767-2785.

EXPAND Sick of It All performs March 3 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Johnny via Flickr Commons

Hamilton Loomis: Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Harass Hole: With Lonescar, Edge of Misery. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Jeremy James Band: Thu., December 22, 8 p.m., $20. Rockefellers, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.

Henry + The Invisibles: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $8-$10. Henke & Pillot, 809 Congress, Houston, 832-640-4269.

Holiday music with String Theory, feat. vocalist Amanda Hart Bassett: Mon., December 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries/Bob Lutts Fulshear-Simonton Branch, 8100 FM 359 S., Fulshear, 281-633-4675.

Hounds of Jezebel: With Anal Leakage, Anchor Babies. Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., TBA. The 19th Hole Grill & Bar, 202 Sawdust, Spring, 281-363-2574.

Imperial Affliction: With Talk In Theory, Aphelion, On Better Terms, Akephalos, The Corvus Shift. Sat., November 19, 7 p.m., $6. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.

Jamie Richards: Sat., November 26, 9 p.m., $15 to $17. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Jason Vieaux: Fri., December 9, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$72.50. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby, Houston, 713-315-2525.

Jens Lekman: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

John Baumann: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Johnny Bush: Wed., November 30, 8 p.m., $30 to $75. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Jon Crain Band: Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., $10. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Jon Wolfe: Fri., December 30, 10:45 p.m., $10 to $15. Big Texas Dancehall And Saloon/Spring, 19959 Holzwarth, Spring, 281-353-8898.

Keys N Krates: Sat., December 31, 9 p.m., $30 to $40. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

Khruangbin: With Deep Cuts. Fri., November 18, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Kids From Nowhere: Fri., January 6, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $17. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kirk Whalum's A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas Concert: Fri., December 2, 7:30-11 p.m., Balcony $25; Reserved Section $55; VIP $75. Texas Southern University, Sawyer Auditorium, 3100 Cleburne, Houston, 832-393-1313.

Kraftwerk Tribute Concert: With JG and the Robots. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.

Kyle Park: Fri., December 2, 10:45 p.m., $10 to $18. Big Texas Dancehall And Saloon/Spring, 19959 Holzwarth, Spring, 281-353-8898.

Lawndale Live!: With DJ Good Grief., Tue., November 22, 7 p.m., Free. With DJ Good Grief., Tue., November 29, 7 p.m., Free. With Fat Tony., Thu., December 22, 7 p.m., Free. Lawndale Art Center, 4912 Main, Houston, 713-528-5858.

Loop38: Tue., December 6, 7:30-9 p.m., Pay-what-you-can. $25 suggested. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Los Vertigos: Sat., November 19, 9 p.m.-midnight, Free. Calabash Island Eats, 1515 Pease, Houston, 713-524-3567.

Love Tempo: With Andy V., Luz, Kenny Evans, Miguel Flaco, TTYL. Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., Free. Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, Houston, 713-526-4565.

Marc Broussard: Sun., November 20, 7:45 p.m., $98 to $138. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mark Chesnutt Christmas: December 9-10, 8:30 p.m., $98 to $138. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Mark Shelton and the Greater Good: Thu., December 1, 9 p.m., $10. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-977-1962.

Matt Mejia: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., Free. MKT BAR, 1001 Austin, Houston, 832-360-2222.

Mike and the Moonpies: With The O's. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Mike Zito and Samantha Fish: Sat., December 3, 8 p.m., $24 to $34. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

A More Perfect Union: With Fervent Roze, Cake Rangers. Sat., November 19, 9 p.m., Free. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

No Cover New Year's Eve: With The Allen Oldies Band., Sat., December 31, 9 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

North America Youth Chinese Orchestra: Sat., December 10, 2-3 p.m., Free. Fort Bend County Libraries — University Branch, 14010 University, Sugar Land, 281-633-5100.

The Octopus Project live at Pop Shop Houston Festival: With Young Girls, Bang Bangz, Vodi, Dollie Barnes, El Lago, Birthday Club, Mind Shrine, Secret Sands, DJ Fredster., Sat., November 26, 6:30-8 p.m., $8. Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, Houston, 281-402-6742.

Open Mike Night: Wednesdays, 8-11:45 p.m., Free. Fletchers, 9558 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 832-604-7773.

Parker McCollum: With Will Carter Band. Fri., November 25, 9 p.m., $12 to $15. Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-977-1962.

Patterns: With Dead to the World, Beyond Oblivion, Sleeperdrone, Ruiners. Sat., December 17, 7 p.m., Free to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Radney Foster: Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

ROCO Brass Quintet on Cypress Creek FACE Series: Tue., December 13, 3 p.m., $55. The Centrum at the Cypress Creek Christian Community Center, 6823 Cypresswood, Spring, 281-440-4850.

Sabaton: Thu., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.

Sarah Simmons: Sun., December 11, 8 p.m., TBA. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.

Saving Abel: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $10. Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis, Houston, 832-767-0513.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne: Sat., January 7, 7:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shakin' All Over: Fri., November 25, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Shinyribs: Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867. Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Sick of It All: With Murphy's Law. Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Sister Cities of Houston Annual Fall Concert & Reception 2016: Sat., November 19, 6-8:30 p.m., $10 to $50. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Sohn: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $17 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Something Obnoxious: With Azrael's Bane, Vinyl Cut. Sat., December 10, 9 p.m., $20. Concert Pub (North), 2470 FM 1960, Houston, 281-583-8111.

South Austin Moonlighters: Sat., December 3, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Steve Helms: Wed., December 7, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Swimming With Bears: Sun., December 11, 7 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Sydnee Jane: Wed., November 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111. With If You Have to Ask, Tightn Up, Groove Points. Thu., December 1, 3 p.m., $10. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Tesla: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $35 to $69.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Texas Tenors: Sun., December 4, 7:30 p.m., $88 to $148. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

The Revivalists: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $20. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Rides: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $32.50-$62.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

They Who Sound: With Muzak John., Mon., November 21, 8 p.m., $5. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

Gemma Ray performs November 21 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Dena Flows via Flickr Commons

ThunderSOUL Orchestra: Sat., November 19, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Tightn' Up: With The Skatastrophics., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Tino and Jose The Rock' n Roll Mariachis: Thu., December 1, 10 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Torrid Complex: With Final Drive, Pinche Gringos, Calling Chase., Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Tracy Byrd: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $25 to $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Traded Moments: With Theory of Thieves, Luna Lunacy, Soul Regression., Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Tribal Seeds: With Raging Fyah, Nattali Rize., Sun., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $17 to $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Tripatorium: With Limb. Sat., November 19, 8 p.m., Free. Surfside Beach, 1304 Monument, Surfside Beach, 979-233-1531.

Trudy Lynn: With Steve Krase., Sat., December 3, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.

Twelve Years Driven: With The Hectic, Driven With Insanity, Orr, Hosted by Khris Harding., Sat., December 3, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002. With MadSons, Critical Assembly, Broken Valor, Sons Of Blackwater. Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Unknown Hinson: Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

US Weekly: With Planet Manhood, Young Mammals. Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Vehement Burn: With Backdrop Violet, Beyond Oblivion, VaudeVillian. Fri., December 9, 9 p.m., $10. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Voices of the Spirit VI: Sat., December 3, 7:30-9 p.m., Free with RSVP, limit 2 per person. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, Ste. 205, Houston, 713-496-9901.

Wayne Toups: Fri., December 9, 7 p.m., $35. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Wayvy Wednesday: With Peyton, Eros, Lita Styles. Wed., November 23, 7 p.m., TBA. Green Mill Social Club, 630 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. W., Houston.

We Houston: With Sauce Twinz, Dice Soho, Trill Sammy, Propain, Gt Garza, Stunna Bam, Rizzoo Rizzoo, Sauce Walka, 5th Ward JP, Just Brittany, Sancho, Sosaman, Ken Randle, XO. Mon., January 30, 9 p.m., $20 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Whiskey Myers: With Scooter Brown Band., Fri., December 16, 7 p.m., $12 to $20. Big Texas Dancehall And Saloon/Spring, 19959 Holzwarth, Spring, 281-353-8898.

White Nurse 2: With Ricky Dee, Blaze Hauser. Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., TBA. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer, Houston, 832-287-5577.

Zed's Dead: Thu., December 29, 9 p.m., $25 to $35. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.