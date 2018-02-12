Another Week, Another Round of Gloomy Houston Weather

If you were hoping for a sunny and maybe even warmer forecast for the week ahead, you'll probably want to look elsewhere. It has felt more like Seattle around here lately than Houston and, sadly, you may need an extra jolt of caffeine to reign in the seasonal affective disorder.

The only bit of good news we suppose is temperatures will be milder than recent days when highs were in the 50s. It won't exactly be muggy, but it will be warmer as the onshore Gulf of Mexico flow takes control of the weather patterns.