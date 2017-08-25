Abbott Urges Harvey Evacuations for Houston, But Turner Says Hold on a Minute

The eye of the storm approaches the Texas coast. NOAA radar

Governor Greg Abbott has asked President Donald Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Harvey's arrival on the Texas coast later tonight, Abbott announced at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Abbott, Trump and FEMA officials have been discussing and preparing for Harvey's likely devastating and record-breaking flooding, and Abbott said Trump has pledged to assist Texas in every way possible.

The National Weather Service officially upgraded Harvey to a Category 3 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, with sustained winds of up to 120 miles an hour. Houston remains under a tropical storm warning, as well as a flash flood watch, tornado watch and storm surge watch.

"It’s a hurricane that’s going to prove more dangerous than many hurricanes," Abbott said. "Not only are we going to be dealing with the high winds that typically come with what should be a Category 3 hurricane, but we are going to be dealing with immense, record-setting flooding in multiple regions across the state of Texas. This is a hurricane that will come inland and then hover for a long period of time. It could be days, and during that long period of time, there will be a tremendous amount of rain dropped upon miles upon miles of Texas, ranging all the way from Corpus Christi to Houston."

Abbott urged all Texans to heed any mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders issued by local city and county officials—but even urged people to "strongly consider" evacuating even if no evacuation order has been issued.

He made comparisons to Houston's catastrophic Tropical Storm Allison in 2001, saying that Harvey is bringing rivaling amounts of rain. The National Weather Service has forecast between 18 and 24 inches of rain for the Houston region. As such, he even urged Houstonians to consider evacuating farther north, a suggestion local officials and Mayor Sylvester Turner have not made.

"I would urge people to strongly consider the evacuation process," he said, "because there is the possibility that people may have to go a long time without access to basic necessities, without access to water, food, power. If you have the ability to evacuate and go somewhere else for a little while, it would be good."

Turner, in fact, has said to think twice before evacuating, recalling the disaster that a mandatory evacuation order during Hurricane Rita created in 2005. People died of heat exhaustion on the highway and had to be rescued during the immense gridlock.

Chaotic 2005 traffic with Hurricane Rita lurking was tragic. No official has issued evac order for Houston now. Calm and care! #Harvey — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 25, 2017

Abbott, having already declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on Wednesday, has also deployed approximately 1,000 members of the National Guard, as well as hundreds in the Texas Task Force to assist with search and rescues up and down the coast.

The Houston Fire Department, Police Department and Public Works Department are all prepared with high-water rescue vehicles as well, and Public Works is ready to block off about 41 flood-prone locations along Houston roads should flash flooding occur.

Houston officials are expected to host a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss further preparations for Harvey.