We Are Family: Astros Draft Familiar Names in Late Rounds

The Major League Baseball Draft is a laborious, ridiculous behemoth. It's 40 rounds long. Yes, 40. By the time teams get to the later rounds, they are drafting what seems like pretty much anyone. At one time, it was even longer. As one sports radio host pointed out Thursday, Mike Piazza was drafted in the 66th round.

Because even the first few rounds of the MLB Draft are often crap shoots, you can imagine what it is like when you get to round 30 or 35. Often, teams take players for reasons other than baseball and that certainly would appear to be the case for the Astros who used picks in the 33rd, 35th and 37th rounds to add some names to their potential roster that will be very familiar to Astros fans.

In the 33rd round, they selected J.C. Correa, the younger brother of shortstop Carlos Correa. The elder brother was able to inform the younger himself on the phone. Carlos said his brother and family were surprised and happy. "I couldn't believe it when they told me. … I just called him. He told me he was crying when he found out. He's very happy, very excited. Right now he's in Alaska playing in summer tournaments. My dad was crying. The family is very happy and proud of him." J.C. is currently committed to Lamar University in Beaumont next season.