Astros Great Through a Third of the Season and Tough Stretch in the Schedule

Since May 14, the Astros have taken two of three games against the Angels and Indians, swept a two-game series in San Francisco against the Giants, taken two of four in Cleveland (which would have been three if not for a crazy, fluky extra-innings game in game four) and beat the Yankees in the first game of their series in New York. This followed a tough stretch where they lost three of four to the Yankees and two of three in Arizona.

Basically, the Astros are good again, except they've never really been bad.

Through 50 games, the four World Series winner before 2017 had won 21, 30, 28 and 25 games. By that point, which was a few games back, the Astros had won 32. They now sit at 35-20, which is tied for second best in baseball behind Boston. But, we can forgive Astros fans for having high standards; last they they were 39-16 at this time.