Houston New Year's Weather: Get Ready for the Cold

If there is one constant among Houstonians, it is complaining about the weather. In the dead of summer, the heat and humidity elicit groans of "when will fall get here." An 80-degree day in November has people pining for "real" winter weather. But, when we get our first real taste of what passes for cold temperatures here in Texas, the collective yearning for pool weather begins in earnest.

The latter of those complaints will be headed our way all across social media over the next week as cold, gray days dominate the forecast, which includes New Year's Eve and Day.

If you glanced at a national weather map when you woke up on Wednesday morning, you might have noticed it is cold across the mid section of the country thanks to plunging Arctic air. Portions of the northeast saw several feet of snow since Christmas. Here in Houston, it was a dreary 40-degree morning with drizzle and temperatures forecast to barely eclipse the mid-40s.