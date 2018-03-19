Cougars Lose Heartbreaker to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

It was quite a season for the Cougars, who wound up ranked and won their first tournament game in three decades.

The last time the University of Houston men's basketball team won a game in the NCAA Tournament, it was the final game before the championship against NC State. In that now infamous title game, the Cougars Phi Slama Jama team featuring Akeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler lost on a last second shot to the underdog Wolfpack. It seems only fitting that this year's team get ousted from the tourney in similar fashion.

On Saturday night, the Cougars lost to the Michigan Wolverines 64-63 on a last second buzzer-beating three pointer by freshman Jordan Poole. Much like that fateful night in 1983, the Cougars had opportunities to close out Michigan at the line but failed. The upstart sixth seed wasn't favored to win against a hot Wolverines squad, seeded third for the tournament. But they held their own all night until the waning moments.

Speaking to the media after the game, Coach Kelvin Sampson summed it up saying, "For 39 minutes, 57 seconds I thought we were the better team."