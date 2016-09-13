Eighth Houston Cyclist of the Year Hit and Killed Last Night

EXPAND Family and friends gathered last weekend for a Houston Ghost Bike memorial for Wesley Mein, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2014. Gilbert Bernal

A bicyclist was hit and killed Monday evening around 8:45 on Mykawa Road near Fuqua Street in southeast Houston, according to police.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla hit the 31-year-old male cyclist from behind on a poorly lit section of the road, traveling in the same direction of the cyclist, whose identity is pending verification.

At the time of the accident, no charges were filed, though Houston Police Department spokesman John Cannon said the case is still under investigation and charges are still possible. The driver, who remained at the scene to call 911, was not found to be intoxicated, police said.

He is the eighth cyclist to die on Houston streets this year, and the 28th in the past three. This morning, the Houston Press published this week's cover story on the hundreds of cyclists who have been hit in Houston, and how a combination of the city's lack of safe biking infrastructure and the misplaced blame often directed at cyclists for their own misfortune has contributed to the problem.

Biking advocates say the Houston Bike Plan, which calls for 1,700 miles of new, safely designed bike lanes and trails to be installed over the next ten to 20 years, is poised to become the solution. But while everybody appears to support the plan, not everybody is convinced it will change Houston drivers' attitudes about cyclists. As Houston Ghost Bike attorney John Clark told us, "I think it’s a step in the right direction—but until public perception about cyclists changes, and awareness changes, it doesn’t matter if there’s a bike plan or not.”

