Big Turnout, Some Glitches, in the Primaries Across the Houston Area

In a day punctuated by large crowds at polling places with subsequent polling machine glitches and long line waits at some locations, thousands upon thousands of voters turned out to make their selections known for the elections in the fall.

A lot was status quo. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (85.34 percent) easily handled his four opponents and will face off with Beto O’Rourke (who tallied 61.82 percent of the vote against two opponents in his primary race) in the fall. Governor Greg Abbott got a resounding vote of confidence (90.39 percent) among voters in the Republican primary, somewhat less so for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (75.91 percent). On the Democratic side, Lupe Valdez (42.89 percent) will be in a runoff with Andrew White (27.38 percent) to see who gets to vie for governor come November.

Land Commissioner George P. Bush had a tougher go of it (58.18 percent) versus challenger Jerry Patterson (31.2 percent). Bush will face Democratic challenger Miguel Suazo (70 percent). Ag Commissioner Sid Miller also had more of a run for it (55.83 percent of the vote) against two challengers who split the remaining votes. Seems that no matter what he does or says, Republicans want him in office. He’ll face Kim Olsen, the only Democratic nominee.