Do You Hear the People Sing HISD? Guess You Did.

Well never let it be said that Houston ISD and its administrators can't read the tea leaves.
An HISD press release has just announced that HISD trustees will not be voting on any partnership for its ten troubled campuses. As we reported this morning, residents lined up Tuesday night to tell school board members that the proposal to have STEM Academy take over running the ten schools in question was a really bad idea.
The meeting atmosphere grew so raucous that people were ushered out, some protesters dragged down the hallway by HISD officers and two people were arrests (with their charges dropped earlier today). The vote was never taken.
In their latest release it says that HISD will never vote on the partnerships, just forget the whole thing thank you very much. Instead, the release said:
HISD will continue to operate and manage the 10 campuses that have been in Improvement Required (IR) status with the state for four years or more. Those campuses are: Blackshear, Dogan, Highland Heights, Mading, and Wesley elementary schools, Henry Middle School, Woodson PK-8, and Kashmere, Wheatley, and Worthing high schools. The district’s goal is to help these 10 schools exit IR and continue to meet yearly standards.
“We are not bringing another partnership proposal to the Board, nor will there be another meeting to consider partnerships for the 10 schools,” said Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “Instead, we will continue to reinforce our commitment to helping students, staff, and families of our Achieve 180 schools continue the hard work they’ve done this year to transform their campuses and increase student achievement.”
HISD will make the necessary changes to the Achieve 180 framework to ensure the district provides them with the additional resources and supports they need to be successful. District administration will be holding meetings with staff and parents at these 10 schools to discuss Achieve 180 plans for their campuses in the 2018-2019 school year. Staff will remain in place at these 10 campuses unless a position is closed as part of the reduction in force HISD is experiencing across the district due to the $115 million budget shortfall.
