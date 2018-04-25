Do You Hear the People Sing HISD? Guess You Did.

Well never let it be said that Houston ISD and its administrators can't read the tea leaves.

An HISD press release has just announced that HISD trustees will not be voting on any partnership for its ten troubled campuses. As we reported this morning, residents lined up Tuesday night to tell school board members that the proposal to have STEM Academy take over running the ten schools in question was a really bad idea.

The meeting atmosphere grew so raucous that people were ushered out, some protesters dragged down the hallway by HISD officers and two people were arrests (with their charges dropped earlier today). The vote was never taken.