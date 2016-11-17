Houston Steals Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo to Lead HPD
|
Zach Despart
The City of Houston will snatch Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo from his post to become the next police chief in Houston, sources confirmed to the Austin-American Statesman and KTRK early Thursday.
Serving as Austin's chief since 2007, Acevedo will replace Acting Police Chief Martha Montalvo, who has been at the helm since February. KTRK reports that City Council must still approve his contract.
Mayor Sylvester Turner had used a private search firm to narrow it down to the most qualified applicants, though he remained mum about candidates through much of the process, denying public information requests from the Houston Chronicle.
Turner called a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the heads of four new city departments, but did not say which.
In the meantime, here is what Austin Mayor Steve Adler had to say about his chief's departure.
“Houston is getting a world-class police chief. Chief Acevedo has made our community safer and closer and he is trusted and much loved by so many. Austin is losing a moral and joyous leader and I’m losing a friend. Losing Art Acevedo is a huge deal and replacing him will be a daunting task, in part because he gave so much of himself to his job and his community. But Austin is a safe city with a strong police force and we’ll have talented applicants to take his place. We’ll shortly have a new city manager and a new police chief, and this gives Austin a unique opportunity to enter a new era in our history.”
We will update this story when more information is available.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Louisville Cardinals College Football
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:00pm
-
Rice University Owls Football vs. UTEP Miner Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 11:00am
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Texas Southern Tigers Mens Basketball
TicketsMon., Nov. 21, 7:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Houston Baptist Huskies Mens Basketball
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!