Weather Week: Finally, Some Rain in the Forecast

For all of the heat we've all had to deal with over the last couple weeks, Sunday afternoon and evening felt decidedly cooler. It was also a lot wetter. Parts of Houston, particularly north and west of the city, received 3-4 inches of rain in just a few hours as a strong line of thunderstorms pushed slowly across southeast Texas.

Conditions don't look as though they will be quite as favorable for that level of intense, widespread storms this week, we've got a much better shot than we've had in a few weeks.

Monday is setting up to be a lot like Sunday with highs coming early in the day before showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Again, conditions won't be in place for what we saw Sunday, but it doesn't mean certain spots won't get a good dousing. Cloudy conditions could keep temps in the 80s, but even a little sun will push that into the lower 90s.