How to Get Around Downtown Houston With Today's Astros Home Opener

Ready to go to the home opener for the Astros today? Ready to try to negotiate your way around it? The Houston Downtown Management District has put together a few tips that you should read over before today's 6:10 p.m. start time.

PARKING

Downtown Houston is home to tens of thousands of parking spaces, including on-street spaces, garages and surface lots. The Downtown Interactive Parking Map shows visitors the best places to park according to destination and preferred lot type, and even offers parking reservations for some garages. Please note that prices on Opening Day will most likely be higher than those posted online. For more information, visit www.downtownhoustonparking.org.

GREENLINK

Transportation to and from Minute Maid Park and other game day hot spots in Downtown Houston is easy with FREE rides on Downtown’s Circulator, Greenlink. The Orange Route, which runs Monday-Friday from 6:30 pm-midnight, Saturday from 9 am-midnight, and Sunday from 9 am-6 pm, has a stop conveniently located across from Minute Maid Park near Crawford and Texas, and picks up riders every 10 minutes. For more information, visit www.downtownhouston.org.

METRORAIL

Ride METRORail to and from the game with convenient stops along the Green and Purple lines. For more information, visit www.ridemetro.org.

HOUSTON BCYCLE

With 50+ stations spread throughout Houston and 15 in Downtown alone, Houston BCycle is a convenient transportation option when attending Astros games. The two closest bike share stations are Crawford Island, 4 blocks south of Minute Maid Park (925 Crawford Street), and Rusk & St. Emanuel, just a few blocks east of the stadium (736 St. Emanuel). For more information, visit www.houston.bcycle.com.

VEHICLES FOR HIRE

Taxis, Uber or Lyft are quick and easy ways to get to, from and around Downtown.

TIPS

Parking will be more expensive the closer you get to Minute Maid Park. Garages and surface lots located west of Main Street will most likely be cheaper. Join the crowds and walk a few blocks to the stadium.

Plan ahead and get Downtown early. There are tons of great restaurants and bars close to Minute Maid Park, especially along Main Street and at Avenida Houston near the George R. Brown Convention Center—great for pre- and post-game meals and celebrations.

Read the signs. There are 3-hour time limits as well as some restrictions for on-street parking during weekdays, so make sure to read the signs before you park! Street parking is FREE after 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and all day on Sunday.