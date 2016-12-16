Incoming DA Kim Ogg Prepares to Fire Dozens of Prosecutors

Bryan Williams

Before even taking office, District Attorney-elect Kim Ogg has already turned the Harris County District Attorney's Office upside down.

In what is actually a courthouse rendition of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Ogg told at least 37 prosecutors around noon Friday that they would be fired, according to a statement from outgoing District Attorney Devon Anderson.

"Today, Kim Ogg fired by email 37 experienced prosecutors 9 days before Christmas," Anderson wrote in the statement. "With her first act as District Attorney, Ogg is endangering the citizens of Harris County. The dedicated prosecutors let go today had a combined 685 years of service."

Ogg released a statement on Friday, with little elaboration on who or how many people she fired, saying that she has spent several weeks reviewing personnel files of all assistant district attorneys. Her vision for reform dictated who she fired, Ogg said. "Accomplishing [my] objectives will require a new organizational structure, new leadership, and personnel changes," she said.

A former prosecutor familiar with the situation told the Houston Press on background that the vast majority of people let go were senior prosecutors with many years of trial experience, including trying capital cases. The former prosecutor said he believed around 50 prosecutors were fired. Some of them were likely fired because their track record was tainted by one or multiple ethical lapses, the source said — but others did not appear to have any performance or ethics-related problems.

We will refrain from naming any of those the source listed until we can confirm who Ogg intends to fire.

By comparison, most past incoming attorneys have fired eight to ten people upon taking office, the former prosecutor said. Management at the DA's office had asked that Ogg make her decisions before January 1, Ogg wrote.

“Throughout the campaign, I promised Harris County an evidence-based approach to our criminal justice system,” Ogg said in her statement. “This transition process is no different — decisions are being made based on what is best to assure Harris County is a safe and just place for all families. I would like to thank all HCDAO employees for their service to the public.”

Ogg is expected to speak to reporters at 4:30 p.m. Friday. We will update with more information and confirm the exact number of fired prosecutors or staff.

