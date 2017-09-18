menu

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Relief Fundraising Closes at More Than $37 Million

Verlander Leads Astros To First Division Title Since 2001


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Relief Fundraising Closes at More Than $37 Million

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Sean Pendergast
J.J. Watt's fundraising website will add $37 million worth of relief for Houston's displaced.
J.J. Watt's fundraising website will add $37 million worth of relief for Houston's displaced.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
A A

It started as a relatively modest (well, relative to where it ended up) organizing of a charitable endeavor, born partially out of a kind heart and partially out of desperation when he couldn't be there to help in person. And in the end, it can be stated with authority — J.J. Watt's charity website to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey might be the feel good story of the year in the NFL.

After opening up the site whose address Houstonians can now recite in their sleep — you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt ... you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt ... you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt — Watt decided to close things up this past weekend so that he could get on with the business of determining to whom and how the finds will be allocated.

The final tally is staggering...

The final numbers are in on J.J. Watt's Relief Fund ... and they're awesome.

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

Related Stories

The actual amount ended up at $37,131,917 from 209,429 separate donors, so a little bit higher than that Instagram post, and the final tally included seven-figure donations from Ellen Degeneres (courtesy of Walmart), Jimmy Fallon, the Tennessee Titans and H-E-B. The whole endeavor is a remarkable testament to the generosity of others, the mettle of and belief in J.J. Watt, and the human spirit, in general.

As the charitable initiative wound down its "giving" portion, Watt sent the following message to his millions of followers...

Obviously, there is a ton of work to be done around the city of Houston, but as relates to this particular campaign spearheaded by Watt, the next intriguing wrinkle will be the recognition he receives for his efforts. Last week, Watt was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for his work in the days since returning to Houston post-Harvey, which means he becomes a semifinalist for the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Award, an award given annually by the players association to recognize charitable efforts of their players. Also, it's safe to assume that Watt will garner heavy support to be named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

Sean Pendergast
Sean is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >