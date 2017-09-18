J.J. Watt's Hurricane Relief Fundraising Closes at More Than $37 Million

J.J. Watt's fundraising website will add $37 million worth of relief for Houston's displaced. Photo by Eric Sauseda

It started as a relatively modest (well, relative to where it ended up) organizing of a charitable endeavor, born partially out of a kind heart and partially out of desperation when he couldn't be there to help in person. And in the end, it can be stated with authority — J.J. Watt's charity website to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey might be the feel good story of the year in the NFL.

After opening up the site whose address Houstonians can now recite in their sleep — you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt ... you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt ... you caring dot com slash J.J. Watt — Watt decided to close things up this past weekend so that he could get on with the business of determining to whom and how the finds will be allocated.

The final tally is staggering...

The final numbers are in on J.J. Watt's Relief Fund ... and they're awesome. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

The actual amount ended up at $37,131,917 from 209,429 separate donors, so a little bit higher than that Instagram post, and the final tally included seven-figure donations from Ellen Degeneres (courtesy of Walmart), Jimmy Fallon, the Tennessee Titans and H-E-B. The whole endeavor is a remarkable testament to the generosity of others, the mettle of and belief in J.J. Watt, and the human spirit, in general.

As the charitable initiative wound down its "giving" portion, Watt sent the following message to his millions of followers...

Obviously, there is a ton of work to be done around the city of Houston, but as relates to this particular campaign spearheaded by Watt, the next intriguing wrinkle will be the recognition he receives for his efforts. Last week, Watt was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for his work in the days since returning to Houston post-Harvey, which means he becomes a semifinalist for the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Award, an award given annually by the players association to recognize charitable efforts of their players. Also, it's safe to assume that Watt will garner heavy support to be named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

