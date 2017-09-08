Metro Offering Free Rides To Students During September
|
Most Houston Metro bus and rail services have returned to pre-Harvey operations.
Photo by Ed Schipul/Flickr
Houston students can ride free on all Metro buses and trains for the month of September, the transportation agency announced in a press release Friday afternoon.
Students in kindergarten through college, as well as students escorting students, can ride for free. Hurricane Harvey ruined tens of thousands of vehicles in Houston, leaving many families without private transportation.
"The road to recovery is a long one for so many people in our community. We hope the free riders will remove some stress for parents and students as they return to school," said Metro Chair Carrin Patman in the release.
The offer extends through September 30. High school and college students must present student ID before boarding.
Metro rail services have returned to pre-Harvey operations, while several bus lines are still detoured because of flooding. Information on routes and delays can be found at ridemetro.org.
