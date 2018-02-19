Cloudy, Wet Week Ahead in Houston Weather

First, the good news. There is a decent chance that we will have our first (mostly) dry weekend in quite a while at the end of the week. That is still a bit up in the air, but chances are looking better that we could have only modest chances of rain and more sun than we've seen in a while for Saturday and Sunday.

Now, the bad news. To get to that (potentially) decent weekend. We are going to have to go through some more of the same and perhaps even some heavier rains in the middle of the week. Sigh. Let's get at it.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 70s thanks to a warm front that backed up into the area over the weekend. This time of the year, cold fronts, which no longer pack the wallop they did in January, tend to fizzle out just south of us (often right over the Gulf) and reverse direction moving back over the area as warm fronts bringing gloomy, rainy weather.