Eighth Day of the Week at Ensemble Has a Special Charm

It smells good at Ensemble Theatre these days where Prester Pickett's dramedy Eighth Day of the Week embraces us with cozy family values. During intermission, the aroma of home cooking wafts through the house. Someone behind me thought somebody had brought in a Happy Meal. But the smell's more substantial, like pot roast and fried potatoes. Warm and inviting, it's the smell of home.

Not surprising, since this is the comfortable Cleveland, Ohio, middle-class family house of Madear (Joyce Anastasia Murray who fairly twinkles in the role), a widow whose two grown daughters (Rachel Hemphill Dickson and Britney Walker-Merritte) have recently moved in. Taken over might be more appropriate.

It's 9 o'clock and while everyone's still asleep upstairs, Mom prepares a solid breakfast for her grandchildren, whose parents don't seem to spend time with them anymore. Madear's concerned for their well-being, while softly ranting about today's parenting skills and formidable lack of them. She putters about the kitchen kneading dough for biscuits, chopping potatoes, setting the table. The problem is, however, that it's nine o'clock at night and her grandchildren are in Chicago with their mother. Madear has advancing Alzheimer's, so these details have slipped her mind, much as others have recently. Like why are her car keys in the freezer? Why was she discovered in her neighbor's kitchen making dinner the night before, thinking she was in her own home? Where's the money she always keeps in a special zipped pocket in her purse?