Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers
|
Spur 5 (in gray)
Courtesy Google
Ongoing I-45 construction will be a particular pain to Houstonians beginning Friday as crews start work on a seven-month project to improve Spur 5 into downtown.
The short stretch of freeway will be closed in the northbound direction so crews and demolish Spur 5 to build the new I-69/U.S. 59 northbound direct connector and build the Pease/St. Joseph Parkway exit at grade.
The goal of the $30.5 million project is to give the constantly congested corridor two direct connectors at the I-45 and I-69/U.S. 59 interchange, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a statement.
Drivers heading on Spur 5 will need to detour to the Scott/Downtown exit and then turn right to get the I-45 north frontage road. Or, drivers can get off at the Pease/St. Joseph Parkway exit.
Upcoming Events
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 10AM-6PM
TicketsSun., Mar. 5, 10:00am
-
U Of H Men's Basketball Chart
TicketsSun., Mar. 5, 3:00pm
-
20xx Southland Conference Basketball Tournament -
TicketsWed., Mar. 8, 5:00pm
-
Rice Owls Men's Baseball vs. Stanford Cardinal Baseball
TicketsThu., Mar. 9, 6:30pm
According to TxDOT, the project plans to:
Reconstruct I-45 northbound to I-69/U.S. 59/288 southbound direct connector. The connector will be switched from a left exit to a right exit.
Reconstruct I-45 northbound to I-69/U.S. 59 northbound direct connector and relocate the exit further south.
Countruct a new Pease and St. Joseph Parkway exit ramp that will feed directly from I-45 northbound
Construct a new Cullen Boulevard entrance ramp from the I-45 north frontage road to the newly elevated I-69/U.S. 59 north and southbound connector ramp, which is currently Spur 5.
TxDOT plans to to completely finish its I-45 construction project in spring 2019.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 3PM-8PM
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 3:00pm
-
Rice Owls Men's Baseball vs. Pepperdine Waves Men's Baseball
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 6:30pm
-
Gridiron Glory: The Best of Pro Football HOF -- 10AM-3PM
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 10:00am
-
Rice Owls Women's Basketball Single Game Tickets
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 2:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!