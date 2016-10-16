menu

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories

The 5 Worst Weather Events to Hit Houston this Century


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories

Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
Courtesy Tim Miller
A A

Since its founding in 2000, Dickenson-based nonprofit Texas Equusearch has taken on more than 1,000 missing persons cases. We decided to revisit some of their most interesting ones we've covered over the years.

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
Screenshot/KPRC

Texas EquuSearch Founder Wants Custody of Missing 15-year-old He Just Found in Woods
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller has found plenty of missing people over the past decade — but, at least as far as we can tell, it doesn't appear he's ever tried to obtain custody of any of them.

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
Photo by Max Burkhalter

Tim Miller Thinks He Knows Who Killed His Daughter, But Is He After the Right Monster?
Shortly after Tim Miller's teenage daughter Laura went missing from her League City home in September 1984, he had a feeling he wasn't really searching for Laura but for her body.

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
Meagan Flynn

Mother Sues Owners of Abandoned Lot Where 15-Year-Old Daughter Was Murdered
In May, Karen Perez's teen boyfriend brutally raped and murdered her in one of the vacant apartments, prosecutors allege. Though the South Houston Police Department claimed it had searched the abandoned lot and failed to find her body, a Texas Equusearch crew found Perez stuffed underneath a kitchen sink.

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
thinkstock.com

Equusearch Founder Seeks City's Support to Recover 127 Vehicles from Bayous
Equusearch founder Tim Miller told Houston City Council members Tuesday that he's lined up companies willing to retrieve more than 100 cars submerged in bayous at no cost to the city.

The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories
Gilbert Bernal

Flood City, Part 2: HFD Wasn't Prepared to Handle the Memorial Day Flood or its Victims
After a Meyerland couple were washed away as Houston firefighters tried to rescue them, the city called in Texas Equusearch for help.

Matthew Sowders Held in Wife Melissa Sowers' Death
The estranged husband of Melissa R, Sowders, the 26-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and who is believed to be the body found along Cypress Creek on Thursday, has been arrested.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >