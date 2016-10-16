The Most Memorable Texas Equusearch Stories

Courtesy Tim Miller

Since its founding in 2000, Dickenson-based nonprofit Texas Equusearch has taken on more than 1,000 missing persons cases. We decided to revisit some of their most interesting ones we've covered over the years.

Texas EquuSearch Founder Wants Custody of Missing 15-year-old He Just Found in Woods

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller has found plenty of missing people over the past decade — but, at least as far as we can tell, it doesn't appear he's ever tried to obtain custody of any of them.

Tim Miller Thinks He Knows Who Killed His Daughter, But Is He After the Right Monster?

Shortly after Tim Miller's teenage daughter Laura went missing from her League City home in September 1984, he had a feeling he wasn't really searching for Laura but for her body.

Mother Sues Owners of Abandoned Lot Where 15-Year-Old Daughter Was Murdered

In May, Karen Perez's teen boyfriend brutally raped and murdered her in one of the vacant apartments, prosecutors allege. Though the South Houston Police Department claimed it had searched the abandoned lot and failed to find her body, a Texas Equusearch crew found Perez stuffed underneath a kitchen sink.

Equusearch Founder Seeks City's Support to Recover 127 Vehicles from Bayous

Equusearch founder Tim Miller told Houston City Council members Tuesday that he's lined up companies willing to retrieve more than 100 cars submerged in bayous at no cost to the city.

Flood City, Part 2: HFD Wasn't Prepared to Handle the Memorial Day Flood or its Victims

After a Meyerland couple were washed away as Houston firefighters tried to rescue them, the city called in Texas Equusearch for help.

Matthew Sowders Held in Wife Melissa Sowers' Death

The estranged husband of Melissa R, Sowders, the 26-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and who is believed to be the body found along Cypress Creek on Thursday, has been arrested.