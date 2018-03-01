Want to Get Rid of METROrail Crashes? Eliminate the Cars

Maybe the easiest way to improve traffic safety along the METROrail lines is to get rid of the traffic altogether.

Houston Public Media transportation reporter Gail Delaughter did a story recently on METRO's efforts to educate drivers when it comes to driving near the METRORail system. You might think the problem is pretty simple. After all, METROrail travels on tracks. They can't weave in and out of lanes and they are pretty big with clanging bells and loud horns.

Yet, according to the story, in 2017 there were 11 crashes near the Dryden Street Station in the Med Center alone. Reports of cars hitting trains or being struck by them occur on what feels like a daily basis with the worst of it along Main Street in downtown and along Fannin in the Medical Center. And virtually every accident has been the fault of a driver weaving into a lane in front of a train or running a red light.

This should come as no surprise to anyone who drives in Houston pretty much anywhere. Distracted and careless drivers are all over area highways and side streets. Defensive driving isn't just a class you take, it's a way of life around here.