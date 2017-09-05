Traffic Jams Cause Delays As Houston Returns to Work After Harvey
|
A Harvey-related road closure in Texas on August 27.
The Houston area might be returning to normal, but its roads haven't yet. If you're driving around on Tuesday— and maybe you shouldn’t be — keep these closures and slow downs in mind.
A few major Houston freeways remain shut down completely due to flooding, according to Houston TranStar. All main lanes of Highway 99 are closed at the Brazos River. The same is true for Highway 90 over the San Jacinto River in east Houston, as well as for Highway 6 and Beltway 8 between I-10 and the Westpark Tollway.
A couple freeway exits also remain impassable. These include the I-45 north exit at Memorial and the I-10 east exit at Monmouth, as well as the I-10 exits a Eldridge in both directions. Feeder roads are open but not fully functional at the Beltway at Mykawa and at I-10 at Westmont.
In better news, however, TranStar also shows that some of the major west side thoroughfares that were closed last week, including Memorial, are now open. (We tried to get clarification on this from the mayor's office, but the city, like Houston Press, is getting its information from TranStar.)
Danny Perez, a spokesman for the Houston district of the Texas Department of Transportation, couldn't confirm openings and closings on any of the city's roads. But he said people should expect to experience rush hour traffic throughout the day, as recovery workers and concerned relatives stream into the city.
“We’re just asking people to be prepared and take their time driving,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot more traffic throughout the day — not just the evening and morning rush.”
Perez said that I-10 was still having some issues due to the Addicks Reservoir, but that both I-10 and I-69 are OK throughout inner Houston. But there are still “a lot of closures down in Brazoria County," he said.
“Right now, because of the river, it’s probably best to just seek an alternate route," Perez said. That advice applies"especially west of 288, he said.
Until roads completely recover, Perez recommends Houstonians use both Houston TranStar and Drive Texas to plan their routes.
That’s about it for Harvey-related traffic. But keep in mind: Just because a road isn’t closed or flooded doesn’t mean it is clear. I-69 inside the loop looks particularly bad for traffic today, as does the West Loop. And a couple major roads on the west side, including Westheimer and Chimney Rock, continue to experience significant delays.
