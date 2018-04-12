What Does Luc Mbah a Moute Missing the First Round Mean to the Rockets?

While there was no official announcement at the time of writing this, it has been reported that Luc Mbah a Moute, who dislocated his right shoulder for the second time this season in Tuesday night's game against the LA Lakers, is likely to miss at least the first round of the playoffs after getting an MRI on Wednesday.

Mbah a Moute has put up modest numbers for the Rockets this season, but his defense and length off the bench has been invaluable. He gives the team flexibility to go very small, putting him at power forward.

He missed a full month of the season with a dislocation of the same arm. During that time, the Rockets defense dipped significantly, but it is worth noting that James Harden, Clint Capela and Chris Paul all missed time during that month. Additionally, the team added Gerald Green during that time and had yet to sign Joe Johnson.