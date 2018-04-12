 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute will reportedly miss the first round of the playoffs with a dislocated shoulder.
Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute will reportedly miss the first round of the playoffs with a dislocated shoulder.
Photo by Eric Sauceda

What Does Luc Mbah a Moute Missing the First Round Mean to the Rockets?

Jeff Balke | April 12, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

While there was no official announcement at the time of writing this, it has been reported that Luc Mbah a Moute, who dislocated his right shoulder for the second time this season in Tuesday night's game against the LA Lakers, is likely to miss at least the first round of the playoffs after getting an MRI on Wednesday.

Mbah a Moute has put up modest numbers for the Rockets this season, but his defense and length off the bench has been invaluable. He gives the team flexibility to go very small, putting him at power forward.

He missed a full month of the season with a dislocation of the same arm. During that time, the Rockets defense dipped significantly, but it is worth noting that James Harden, Clint Capela and Chris Paul all missed time during that month. Additionally, the team added Gerald Green during that time and had yet to sign Joe Johnson.

There is no doubt the Rockets are a better team with Mbah a Moute in the lineup. However, this is a very deep team with lots of options at the wing position, especially since adding Green and Johnson. It will likely mean more minutes for Ryan Anderson as well, who has been hobbled with a sprained ankle, but should be fine for the playoffs.

Most likely, Johnson will fill the role of small power forward until Mbah a Moute gets back. He did so against the Lakers and hit a pair of threes in the win.

Considering the likely teams the Rockets will face in the first round (that will have likely been decided by the time you read this), they could probably lose almost anyone save Harden or Paul and get into the second round. But, after that, they will absolutely want to be at full strength to face a team like the Trailblazers or Jazz.

The good news is he does have time to heal and perhaps make a comeback. Additionally, the Rockets are loaded with depth and with only Anderson as the other outstanding injury. Even if they lost Mbah a Moute for the playoffs, they will still be a very difficult team to beat. Let's hope for a speedy recovery though.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >