Why We Should Care About the Passing of Anthony Bourdain

Back in 2010, I saw Anthony Bourdain speak at Jones Hall. I was already a huge fan, captivated by his eloquent writing, his spirit of adventure and his flair for all things food. I liked that he seemed to see through all the bullshit and especially that he advocated for finding and celebrating our commonalities rather than living across a divide of differences. Plus, he was a fellow drinker. Had he not mentioned rakija on one of his shows, I’d never have known to order one in Zagreb, Croatia one wild night (it got much wilder after the rakija, my friends). I may never have made it to Croatia had he not ignited in me some desire to shelve my fear of flying to explore and better appreciate the world and its people.

This weekend, I’ll make a point to toast Bourdain over a good meal with friends or family somewhere and, judging by the many posts you’re making about him, so will you. We’re sharing some grief over the loss of a favorite TV personality and writer, the news breaking this morning that Bourdain is dead at 61 of an apparent suicide.

However you came to know him – by way of his breakthrough 2000 book Kitchen Confidential, or from one of his numerous food and travel shows, such as No Reservations, The Layover or Parts Unknown – you were intrigued by him. He cut an imposing figure, even from 20 rows away that night at Jones Hall. His candor, snarkiness and lifestyle made him larger than his 6 feet 4 inches. We all want to seem larger than life so we came to admire him from afar. As a friend of mine wrote this morning on her Facebook feed, speaking for many of us, “I of course had a huge crush on him, but I secretly wanted to be him.”