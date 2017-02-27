menu

Anticipated Trattoria Osso & Kristalla Lands Downtown

New Digs, New Plates, Same Southern Charm at Kitchen 713


Monday, February 27, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Inside Osso & Kristalla
Inside Osso & Kristalla
Photo courtesy of Osso & Kristalla
A A

Houston Astros owner and Italian food enthusiast Jim Crane just debuted his high-end eatery Potente back in early February. Now the second (and more anticipated) of his two sister restaurants, Osso & Kristalla, is open in the 500 Crawford building at 1515 Texas as well.

The casual trattoria features an open kitchen, patio seating and a lounge-type atmosphere (for dinner service anyways). The restaurant is also open for breakfast and weekend brunch, and, in anticipation of a bustling downtown lunch business, has already gone ahead and jumped into the takeout and delivery game. Place orders at 713-221-6666 or request delivery through UberEats.

The menu features housemade pastries, pastas, wood-fired pizzas and more Italian eats, along with wine, beer, cocktails and local Katz coffee.

Executive chef Michael Parker of Potente, as well as chef de cuisine Micah Rideout, are also overseeing the kitchen at Osso & Kristalla. The front of house is also headed up by Potente's Billy Floyd, a Jean-Georges Vongerichten alum and owner of Jackson Street BBQ and co-owner of Reef, Third Bar, Little Bigs and El Real Tex Mex.

Osso & Kristalla
1515 Texas, 713-221-6666, ossoandkristalla.com

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Previously she was editor of Eater Nola for more than four years. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, The Guardian, Narratively and elsewhere, and was included in Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing. A sixth-generation Floridian, she is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

