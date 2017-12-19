Chris Shepherd and Team Have A Lot On Their Plates in 2018

Chris Shepherd is playing the game of Westheimer Monopoly. Starting in April 2018 he aims to flip the restaurants concepts of Underbelly and One Fifth: Steak and introduce the new One Fifth: Mediterranean.

Underbelly is downsizing and re-shaping its theme, One Fifth: Steak is being reincarnated as Georgia James at the previous Underbelly location, and the third concept from Shepherds’ ever-changing One Fifth will shift from One Fifth: Fish to One Fifth: Mediterranean. Got all that?

Shepherd says none of this would work without his team. When he proposed the ambitious change plan every single team member was initially surprised, but instantly on board. He says “its always been [my] thing to give people their own opinions, listen to those opinions, understand them and then move forward.”