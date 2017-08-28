There Are a Few Area Grocery Stores Open At This Time

Stocking up at H-E-B before Harvey. Photo by Marco Torres

On Sunday, during a break in the weather, the Walgreen's at Montrose and Hawthorne was mobbed with cars and patrons, most of them with bags of chips, boxes of Nila wafers, sticks of jerky, jugs of Arizona tea, and any other snacks they could find in their arms.

Now it's Monday morning, nearing 11 a.m. and that Walgreen's is closed, perhaps completely wiped out of food and beverages (it will supposedly reopen tomorrow). Thankfully there are a few Houston grocery stores that are open for business at this time.

Here is what the Houston Press has confirmed as open. Please use caution if you're attempting to travel to these grocery stores. The city is urging everyone to stay inside. Many roadways are blocked and completely flooded. We only recommend going to a store near your home.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

A Kroger in Missouri City as of noon on Monday. Photo by Abby Downing-Beaver

H-E-B Bunker Hill is open now, closing at 3 p.m.

H-E-B, 1701 W. Alabama, is open, but cannot confirm hours/phone is busy.

Kroger, 1035 N. Shepherd, is open now: "Don't know when we'll close, depends on weather and safety of our cashiers, if and when they need to get home."

Spec's Midtown, 2410 Smith, is currently open: "We don't know for how long. It really depends on the weather."

Kroger on Highway 6 at FM 1092 in Missouri City is confirmed open.

Asian food market Welfresh at corner of Dulles and Highway 6 in Missuouri City is open.

Craig Malisow reporting that the Kroger at River Oaks (West Gray) is supposed to reopen at 1, but there's already a long line, and cops guarding the doors as of 12:30 p.m.

Fiesta at Wayside and Lawndale is reportedly open, but cannot be confirmed by phone: "You have to wait in line to get in, but it's open. Just got back from there."

A Press employee reporting several Sugar Land openings: 99 Ranch 3430 Highway 6, Randall's at 3346 Highway 6 and a KFC off of Highway 6 between Williams Trace and Settlers Way.

Food Valley, 3418 Broadway, is confirmed open with no set hours: "Just going to see how flooded it's going to be."

Being reported by our readers (We are unable to confirm these via phone, unfortunately, and please be advised that a store can decide to close at any time if conditions worsen:

Randalls, 2075 Westheimer, reportedly open until 2 p.m.

Kroger's on Buffalo Speedway is open as of 12:30 p.m.

Randalls on S. Fry, H-E-B on Mason and Highland Knolls, and Fiesta on S. Mason open as of 12 p.m..

Kroger on Spencer and Burke in Pasadena was open as of 9 a.m.

If you know of a store that's open, please leave a comment below and we'll add it to the list.

H-E-B at Dunlavy. Photo by Marco Torres

Now onward to confirmed closures.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, H-E-B has reported the following stores as closed, per its Facebook:

Aliana- closed as of 8/27

Aransas Pass- Closed as of 8/24

Bay City-Closed as of 8/27

Bay Colony- closed as of 8/27

Bear Creek-Closed as of 8/27

Beaumont 6 (College St.) - closed as of 8/27

Beechnut- closed as of 8/27

Buffalo Speedway- closed as of 8/27

Columbus-Closed as of 8/27

Corpus Christi 12- Closed as of 8/25

Edna- Closed as of 8/24

Grand Parkway Plus!-Closed as of 8/27

Groves- Closed as of 8/27

Houston 12 Braeswood/Chimney Rock - closed as of 8/27

Houston Central Market as of 8/27

Houston Retail Support Center (HRSC) - closed as of 8/27

Ingleside- Closed as of 8/24

Joe Vs 2- closed as 8/27

Joe Vs 4- closed as 8/27

Joe Vs 5- closed as of 8/27

Mathis-Closed as of 8/28

Magnolia-Closed as of 8/27

Memorial-Closed as of 8/27

Mi Tienda 2- closed as of 8/27

Orange- closed as of 8/27

Pasadena 3- closed as of 8/27

Pin Oak-Closed as of 8/27

Port Arthur- Closed as 8/27

Port Lavaca - Closed as of 8/24

Refugio- Closed as of 8/25

Richmond-Closed as of 8/27

Rockport-Closed as of 8/24

San Felipe- Closed as of 8/27

TC Jester- closed as of 8/27

Tuckerton-Closed as of 8/27

West Columbia- closed of 8/27

Westheimer/Kirkwood-Closed as of 8/27

Woodlands #2-Closed as of 8/27

Woodlands #3-Closed as of 8/27

According to Spec's Facebook page, as of 11 a.m., these are its confirmed closed locations:

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 3335 Hwy 6

Spec's Kirkwood 11990 Westheimer Rd

@SpecsWestheimerDunvale 8102 Westheimer Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 8622 Stella Link Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 2314 W Holcombe Blvd

Spec's Weslayan 3902 Bissonnet St

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 23702 Westheimer Pkwy

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 12901 Queensbury Ln

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 24940 FM 1093

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 24417 Katy Freeway

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 5418 Texas 6

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 8306 SW Fwy Service Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 4102 FM 762 Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 11130 Gulf Freeway

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1201 N. Velasco

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 3100 FM 528

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1033 Bay Area Blvd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1640 S Mason Road

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 13313 Kuykendahl Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 8945 Hwy 6 N

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 14110 Stuebner Airline Road

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 14315 Cypress Rosehill Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 22508 Tomball Parkway

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 7314 Louetta Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 25044 Interstate 45

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 7034 FM 1960

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 8416 Katy Freeway

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 4820 Hwy 6 N

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 17996 FM 529

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1614 Louetta Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1743 Fry Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 3811 N Fry Rd

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods 1304 W. Davis St

Also confirmed closed: Walmart at Highway 6 and Vicksburg Boulevard, H-E-B at Sienna Plantation, and Highway 6 at Dulles in Missouri City.

Wal-Mart, 15955 FM 529 at Highway 6, is closed for the day as of 11:50 a.m., an employee on the phone confirms, but will reopen tomorrow morning.

The Press has been unable to get through via phone call to numerous area Walmarts, Targets and Randalls. Also no answer at Disco Kroger.

Again, leave a comment if you know of a store that's open near you.

