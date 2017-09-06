There's a Free Pasta Dinner at These Houston Whole Foods on Thursday, September 7

Free meal? Yes, indeed. Image courtesy of Whole Foods Markets

Houston area Whole Foods Markets are hosting free, family style pasta dinners for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, first responders and their families, and anyone in the community who wants to join on Thursday, September 7. The dinner includes pasta with marinara sauce, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.

Whole Foods Market Team Members and volunteers will be serving dinner to the community and neighbors (no RSVP required) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations. Go treat yourself.

Whole Foods Market – Katy

6601 S. Fry Road

Katy, TX 77494

Whole Foods Market – Bellaire

4004 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77025

Whole Foods Market – Kirby

2955 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Whole Foods Market – The Woodlands

1925 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 100

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Whole Foods Market – Montrose

701 Waugh Drive

Houston, TX 77019

Whole Foods Market – Champions

10133 Louetta Road

Houston, TX 77070

Whole Foods Market – Voss

1407 South Voss Road

Houston, TX 77057

Whole Foods Market – Westchase

11041 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77042

Whole Foods Market – Sugar Land

15900 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Whole Foods Market – Post Oak

1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100

Houston, TX 77056

Again, the pasta dinner is free. For more information, head to communitypastadinner.eventbrite.com.

