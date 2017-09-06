menu

There's a Free Pasta Dinner at These Houston Whole Foods on Thursday, September 7

Where First Responders Can Eat for Free in Houston [Updated 9/1]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

There's a Free Pasta Dinner at These Houston Whole Foods on Thursday, September 7

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Free meal? Yes, indeed.
Free meal? Yes, indeed.
Image courtesy of Whole Foods Markets
A A

Houston area Whole Foods Markets are hosting free, family style pasta dinners for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, first responders and their families, and anyone in the community who wants to join on Thursday, September 7. The dinner includes pasta with marinara sauce, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.

Whole Foods Market Team Members and volunteers will be serving dinner to the community and neighbors (no RSVP required) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations. Go treat yourself.

Whole Foods Market – Katy
6601 S. Fry Road
Katy, TX 77494

Whole Foods Market – Bellaire
4004 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77025

Whole Foods Market – Kirby
2955 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77098

Whole Foods Market – The Woodlands
1925 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Whole Foods Market – Montrose
701 Waugh Drive
Houston, TX 77019

Whole Foods Market – Champions
10133 Louetta Road
Houston, TX 77070

Whole Foods Market – Voss
1407 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057

Whole Foods Market – Westchase
11041 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77042

Whole Foods Market – Sugar Land
15900 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX 77478

Whole Foods Market – Post Oak
1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100
Houston, TX 77056

Again, the pasta dinner is free. For more information, head to communitypastadinner.eventbrite.com.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >