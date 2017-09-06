There's a Free Pasta Dinner at These Houston Whole Foods on Thursday, September 7
Free meal? Yes, indeed.
Houston area Whole Foods Markets are hosting free, family style pasta dinners for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, first responders and their families, and anyone in the community who wants to join on Thursday, September 7. The dinner includes pasta with marinara sauce, salad, dinner rolls and dessert.
Whole Foods Market Team Members and volunteers will be serving dinner to the community and neighbors (no RSVP required) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations. Go treat yourself.
Whole Foods Market – Katy
6601 S. Fry Road
Katy, TX 77494
Whole Foods Market – Bellaire
4004 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77025
Whole Foods Market – Kirby
2955 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Whole Foods Market – The Woodlands
1925 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Whole Foods Market – Montrose
701 Waugh Drive
Houston, TX 77019
Whole Foods Market – Champions
10133 Louetta Road
Houston, TX 77070
Whole Foods Market – Voss
1407 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Whole Foods Market – Westchase
11041 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77042
Whole Foods Market – Sugar Land
15900 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Whole Foods Market – Post Oak
1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100
Houston, TX 77056
Again, the pasta dinner is free. For more information, head to communitypastadinner.eventbrite.com.
