Openings & Closings: Relish Is Going To Be a Full Restaurant & Bar

The new restaurant and bar has doubled in size of the original location and and will include a large L-shape outdoor patio. Rendering courtesy of Relish Restaurant & Bar

Relish Fine Foods, 3951 San Felipe, closed its doors on August 20. According to a press release, the new Relish Restaurant & Bar will open sometime in September and will be twice the size of the original, include a large patio area and serve alcohol. The new location at 2810 Westheimer is the former home of The Bird & The Bear in Upper Kirby. Having grown up in the area, business partners and newlyweds Addie D'Agostino and executive chef Dustin Teague say that the new restaurant and bar fulfills their long-term dream of building something with the needs and personality of the neighborhood in mind. The menu will remain focused on American comfort foods with Italian and Mediterranean influences. they say.

Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston broke the news on long-anticipated opening of Pi Pizza, 181 Heights Boulevard, on Monday, August 29. Owner Anthony Calleo says he has dreamed of a real restaurant since opening the food truck five years ago. Having teamed up with local restaurateur Lee Ellis' Cherry Pie Hospitality group, Calleo says that two of the greatest benefits to being a part of a restaurant group are being able to source better ingredients and being able to more easily maintain the integrity of the pizza dough. Other items, such as sandwiches and salads, have been added to the menu of pizza pies. The restaurant will also offer "four frozen cocktails, bottled cocktails, wines on tap and a rotating selection of craft beers." There will also be non-alcoholic beverages available in the form of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine that allows customers to mix their own sodas.For the first week, Pi Pizza will only be open for lunch and dinner. Delivery will follow in a week or two.

BRC will be turned into a catering and private event space for smaller events. Photo By Troy Fields

On August 17, BRC, 519 Shepherd, served its last meal "as a restaurant." In a press release, a representative of F.E.E.D. TX restaurant group shares that "the BRC Gastropub space will be used as a catering and private event facility." An employee at BRC revealed that it was closing to focus on Liberty Station restaurants and added that The Liberty Station at the MetroNational Treehouse location, 963 Bunker Hill, will be opening soon.

Logan's Roadhouse, 2200 South Highway 6, is one of 18 locations to have closed recently. A representative at Logan's Roadhouse headquarters said that these closures are due to the company filing for bankruptcy. Upon further research, an article in Restaurant Business Online states that LRI Holdings, Inc. (the parent company of Logan's Roadhouse) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 8 and as of June 1, their debts have totaled $546.1 million.

An artist rendering of the interior space, where nearly three inches of plaster and wallpaper was removed to reveal a beautiful brick wall. Photo courtesy of Lilly & Bloom

Lilly & Bloom, 110 Main, Suite 100, pushed back its opening to early October. One of the managing partners, Michael Gonzalez, shares that they had hoped to be ready by mid-September but restoration work on the historical Raphael building's facade took longer than expected. Gonzalez mentioned that the tile ceiling has been removed and a tin ceiling put in place. The Raphael building dates back to 1897 and Gonzalez said it is important to them to honor the history. In a forum on HoustonArchitecture.com, CrockpotandGravel shares images of the restoration in progress. Under three inches of plaster and wallpaper was a brick wall that they plan to restore. The bar will serve wine, crafted cocktails and craft beers. Back in April, the Houston Press reported that a coffee bar called The Study would be moving into this space but looks like they changed the name and concept.

Another Adair Family Restaurant, Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, 2400 Mid Lane, Suite 100, is set to open soon. The owners named the place after the Adair siblings' 92-year-old grandmotherand call it a "drinker's bar with a chef-driven kitchen." It had been scheduled to open in August but at last check, a post on Craigslist reveals the owners are holding a job fair during an open house between August 29 and August 31 in search of a culinary team. According to Greg Morago of the Houston Chronicle, executive chef Joseph Stayshich, along with the partners, has created an "American menu with Southern roots featuring the works of local farmers." Expect dishes such as deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, and sweet tea-brined pork chops to come out of the kitchen. Restaurant hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

King's Bierhaus will feature communal seating, live music, German sausages and specialty brews. Photo courtesy of King's Bierhaus

Ellie Sharp of Zagat Houston includes King's Bierhaus, 2044 East TC Jester, as one of "Houston's 14 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Fall 2016." Co-owners Hans and Philipp Sitter, who are responsible for the popular King's Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway in Pearland, are bringing their German food and specialty brews concept to Houston. Construction of the King's Bierhaus, has begun in the Heights and is scheduled for a late November opening. Sitter tells the Press that they plan on making this a fun, outdoorsy space with communal seating, a full bar and an outdoor biergarten, similar to what they have in Pearland. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will also serve German and American fusion dishes and hand-crafted cocktails.

Mason Jar, 9005 Katy Freeway, is relocating after seven years. Owner Jeff Martinson tells the Press that he will not be renewing the lease agreement and plans are to move by the end of this year. At this time, there is no information about the new location.

