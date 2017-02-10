Rejoice! A Heights Neighborhood Joint To Fill Foreign Correspondents Space

The second location of Hughie's is slated to open in three to four months from now and will feature a similar food menu and an exciting new beverage and cocktail program in the former Canard space. Photo courtesy of Hughie's

Back on February 1, the owner of Hughie's Tavern & Vietnamese Grille sealed the deal to move into the former Foreign Correspondents and Canard space at 4721 Main. The owner-operator of Hughie's, Phillip Pham told the Houston Press Friday morning that he's been told that Treadsack, which owned both restaurants, will be completely moved out of both spaces within 15 days.

Pham says he expects the move to be a smooth and simple turnkey situation, similar to how the original Hughie's opened its former-Dairy Queen doors back in July 2014. "We expect to do minimal changes," Pham said. "The interior is beautiful already, maybe some re-painting, adding more wood and creating a warmer space."

The Canard side will continue to be a full bar with more of a "speak-easy feel." No name has been confirmed for the bar side, but Pham said he has tapped local mixologist Michael Molina to help with the menu on the beverage portion of the business. Molina is currently a craft cocktail wizard at Moving Sidewalk downtown and has worked at Wooster's Garden in the past.

As far as the food menu, diners can expect the same items to be available with the addition of year-round pho. Lucky Height-stonians will have another great pho option in the 'hood. The bo luc lac is fantastic and the vermicelli bowls are a hit on the menu.

The new restaurant and bar should be ready to open doors in three to four months. Pham said he is excited to be expanding and providing another location for fans of his funky craft beer bar and Vietnamese fare.

Hughie's Tavern & Vietnamese Grille

1802 West 18th Street, hughiesgrille.com

