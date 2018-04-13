Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Houston Barbecue Festival Returns

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

First Annual Chili Dog Cook Off at Good Dog Houston

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

1312 West Alabama

Good Dog Houston is hosting its first annual Chili Dog Cook Off, featuring chili from Saint Arnold Brewery, 8th Wonder Brewery, Platypus Brewing, Town in City Brewing Company and Buffalo Bayou Brewery. The chili will exclusively be Texas-style, meaning you won’t encounter any beans. Tickets are $18 an include chili dog samples from each brewery, two beers and live music. Alternative food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Food Truck Festival at Eureka Heights Brewing Company

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

941 West 18th

Eureka Heights brewery is going big for its first-ever food truck festival. There will be multiple bars set up, plus a lineup of mobile eateries offering, each offering a $5 eat. The lineup includes favorites like Wokker Food Truck, Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room and Arepa Station, plus vendors like Big Daddy’s Hot Sauces and Six String Elixirs.

Viet-Cajun Crawfish Boil at the Underbelly back parking

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

1100 Westheimer

Underbelly may be closed, but the party isn't over yet. Head to the back parking lot for a Viet-Cajun crawfish boil, featuring three pounds of flavor-packed mudbugs and two drinks (Eureka Heights beer or wine) for $30. Additional pounds of crawfish and additional drinks will be available for purchase onsite. Kids are welcome.

Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

8233 Will Clayton

The Houston Barbecue Festival is back for its sixth year. This year’s incredible lineup of smokemasters includes spots like Blood Bros. BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Lenox Bar-B-Que, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Pinkerton's BBQ, Ray’s BBQ Shack, Tejas Chocolate (& BBQ), The Pit Room and Truth BBQ, among plenty of others. Tickets are $60 for general admission, including entry and unlimited samples from each participating spot; and $120 for VIP, including one hour early access (noon), unlimited samples, a t-shirt and one drink ticket.

20th Anniversary Party at Paulie’s

Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight

1834 Westheimer

Paulie's is inviting guests for an epic 20th Anniversary Party, featuring complimentary food from 006 Pizza Truck, YoYo's hot dogs, and Lush Puff cotton candy, plus a photo booth, latte art throwdown and birthday cake from Jodycakes. Guests can also walk next door to its neighboring wine bar, Camerata at Paulie’s, for drink specials and DJ sets.

