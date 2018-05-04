Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Cinco de Mayo, Derby and Star Wars Day

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Galactic “May the Fourth” Celebrations at Cane Rosso

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

4306 Yoakum; 1835 North Shepherd

Both the Heights and Montrose locations of the Star Wars-obsessed pizza joint will be offering themed food and cocktails to fans. Nosh on Roni One, Ham Solo and C-3PO pizzas and sip Cloud City and Red 5 cocktails. All guests in Star Wars costume are eligible for a 25-percent discount. There will also be a hand-painted Stormtrooper helmet raffle prize, courtesy of artist Clay Stinnett, with proceeds benefiting Cane Rosso Rescue, and a Best Costume Instagram Contest tagged with #crmaythefourth.

Indie Chefs Week at Riel

Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Indie Chefs Week — which brings up-and-coming chefs together to showcase dishes that inspire them — returns to Houston with events on Thursday, May 3, Friday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6. Each dinner will take place at Riel, featuring 12 chefs and 12 courses on the first two nights and all 24 chefs and 12 collaborative courses for Sunday’s Grand Finale. The chef lineup includes local stars like Erin Smith of Feges BBQ, Ryan Lachaine of Riel and Niki Vongthong of Aqui. Tickets are $195 with wine-pairings on Friday and $205 with wine-pairings for Sunday (tax and gratuity not included).

Cinco de Mayo and Cinco de Derby Festivities

Saturday (with some offerings running all weekend long)

From bars throwing tequila-fueled fiestas to restaurants offering specials on margaritas, tacos and tamales, get your plans in order with our Houston Cinco de Mayo 2018 roundup.

Texas Taco, Tequila & Margarita festival at Preservation Park

Saturday, noon to midnight

130 Spring School

The Texas Taco, Tequila & Margarita Festival runs all day, offering 30-plus taco vendors alongside tequila tastings, frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas, live music, a kids zone with inflatables and rides, and plenty of fun for all ages. General admission tickets are $8, with VIP tickets available for $85.

Santo de Mayo Pub Crawl in Montrose

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold Brewery’s famous pub crawl returns to Montrose for Cinco de Mayo. Start at Rudyard's British Pub, 2010 Waugh, at 2 p.m. to pick up your punch card and route, with possible stops including The Hay Merchant, The Burger Joint, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, Poison Girl Cocktail Lounge, Pistolero's and Goodnight Charlie's before the last stop at La Grange, 2517 Ralph, for the after-party and prize pint glass pickup at 6 p.m. The crawl is free to attend and designated drivers are also eligible for the prize.

