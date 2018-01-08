This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat and Cheer on the Houston Marathon Runners

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Back to School at Cane Rosso

Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd, 4306 Yoakum, is helping teachers and students ease back into the grind by offering 50-percent off one pizza for guests who show a school I.D. The offer is valid from Monday, January 8 through Sunday, January 14.

Monday, January 8

Steak Night at El Burro & the Bull

Located in Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, El Burro & the Bull is bringing its Monday Steak Night into the new year. Every Monday beginning at 5 p.m., dig in to $15 steak dinners complete with eight-ounce center cut sirloin, garlic mash and bacon brussels sprouts with a chipotle cheese sauce.

Tuesday, January 9

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series this January, with Tuesdays offering $15 bowls of pho ga (Vietnamese chicken noodle soup) for the colder weather. Warm up from 5 p.m. until it sells out.

Thursday, January 11

Thursday Pop-Up with Blood Bros. BBQ at Glitter Karaoke

Blood Bros. BBQ will be popping in to sibling establishment Glitter Karaoke, 2621 Milam, beginning at 8 p.m., with menu items including Thai sticky ribs and papaya salad, Spam musubi and smoked all beef hot links.

Sip cherry-picked wines at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown's sommelier-led wine tasting. Photo by Mai Pham

Friday, January 12

Guided Master’s Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown

The Downtown location of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, will be hosting a special wine tasting with master sommelier Jack Mason, beginning at 6 p.m. Mason will guide guests through some of the most prized gems on the Pappas Bros. wine list, sharing his knowledge and passion for wines from all over the world and offering advice on how to order, taste and collect some of the best wines in the world. Cost is $300 per person include tastings and a chef selection of hors d’oeuvres.

Saturday, January 13

Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sale at Houston Community College

Head to HCC West Loop, 5601 West Loop South, to shop for over 100 varieties for fruit trees that are suited for the climate and soils of Houston. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bibs and Bubbles Brunch Bash at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Following the ABB 5K, Dress for Success Houston will be hosting a Bibs and Bubbles Brunch Bash at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can mix and mingle while enjoying bites and beverages from spots like The Hay Merchant, Izakaya, Picos and Punk’s Simple Southern Food. Tickets (limited) are open to the public for a $40 pre-sale donation or $50 donation at the door.

Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

Houstonia’s fifth annual Gumbo Smackdown will take place at Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza, from noon to 3 p.m. Chefs will compete for the city’s best gumbo as festival goers taste, vote, sip and mingle. Tickets are $50 for unlimited food and drink (21 and up), $20 for children 13 and up, and free for kids under 12. https://ticketing.sagacitymedia.com/e/houstonia-gumbo-smackdown/tickets

Alfajores-making class at Sweets by Belen

Sweets by Belen, 6001 Hillcroft, will be hosting a dessert class on Saturday, January 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. The hands-on class will be devoted to alfajores, the Queen of cookies in Peru and South America, and guests will leave the store with two recipes, tips and secrets, a jar of dulce de leche and alfajores. Cost is $62 per person.

Sunday, January 14

Houston Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats

Plan on cheering on the marathon runners? Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, is hosting a Houston Marathon Watch party, opening early at 7 a.m. and offering free coffee refills to help everyone stay warm. Guests can enjoy artisan breakfast sandwiches and pastries, with the full brunch menu available beginning at 10 a.m.

National Hot Pastrami Day at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant

Both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day with the K&Z Ultimate Hot Pastrami Sandwich, available all day, for $21.95. Guests can dig in to 24 ounces of tender, juicy pastrami, cured for 45 days and triple-smoked before being sliced and served between slices of double-baked rye with a choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad.

