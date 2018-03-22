Upcoming Houston Food Events: Enjoy Wine and Bites on the Bayou

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Houston Food Finder is teaming up with Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy, for a Casual Wine Dinner on Monday, March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will explore the world of South African wines alongside four weeknight courses — cucumber and peppadew salad, braised oxtail, curried chicken and sticky toffee cupcake — for $35. A South African wine representative will be on hand to discuss the wines being tasted at this approachable dinner, and Houston Food Finder editor and publisher Phaedra Cook (a Houston Press alum) will also be in attendance.

On Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to a Masi Amarone Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella. The event will pair wines with its rustic fare for a special five-course meal, with plates including saffron arancini, gnocchi alla romana and grilled American bison. Cost is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-861-8666.