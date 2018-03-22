 


Enjoy bites from Landry's restaurants alongside cherry-picked wines at Brenner's Wine Fest.
Enjoy bites from Landry's restaurants alongside cherry-picked wines at Brenner's Wine Fest.
Photo by Mai Pham

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Enjoy Wine and Bites on the Bayou

Brooke Viggiano | March 22, 2018 | 4:00am
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Houston Food Finder is teaming up with Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy, for a Casual Wine Dinner on Monday, March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will explore the world of South African wines alongside four weeknight courses — cucumber and peppadew salad, braised oxtail, curried chicken and sticky toffee cupcake — for $35. A South African wine representative will be on hand to discuss the wines being tasted at this approachable dinner, and Houston Food Finder editor and publisher Phaedra Cook (a Houston Press alum) will also be in attendance. 

On Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to a Masi Amarone Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella. The event will pair wines with its rustic fare for a special five-course meal, with plates including saffron arancini, gnocchi alla romana and grilled American bison. Cost is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-861-8666.

The lush landscape of Brenner's on the Bayou is the perfect setting for a day of wine and fun.
The lush landscape of Brenner's on the Bayou is the perfect setting for a day of wine and fun.
Photo by Yuri Pena

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its annual Brenner’s Wine Fest on Saturday, March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. The day will feature an array of wines, chef-crafted bites from Landry’s restaurants and live flamenco-style music from Moodafaruka. Tickets are $85 presale ($95 day of) for general admission and $150 for VIP (includes early access at 3 p.m.). 

On Sunday, April 1, The Thread Alliance will launch the 6th Annual Blue Plate Special, a month-long campaign encouraging Houstonians to stand up for child abuse prevention by dining out. Participating restaurants will support the campaign by offering guests a “Blue Plate Special” entrée, dessert or drink, with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause. This year’s lineup of restaurants include spots like Axelrad Beer Garden, Dish Society, Emmaline, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Fadi’s and FM Kitchen & Bar. See the entire list online. 

I’ll Have What She’s Having — an all-female organization of chefs, small business owners, restaurant professionals and physicians team up to raise funds to advance local women’s health — will host its inaugural benefit at The Ivy and James in Evelyn’s Park, 4480 Bellaire, on Sunday, April 8. Dubbed "Something for Everyone,” the gala will fund essential women’s health services at Legacy Community Health, Texas Children’s Hospital, The Rose and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. Tickets are $99 for the Amouse Bouche Cocktail and Small Bites portion, including open access to seven cocktail, wine and beer stations and passed bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can also enjoy an Al Fresco picnic dinner for two at 6 p.m. for $250; an Amouse Bouche and Al Fresco combo for $399; or a three-course Charitable Feast (6 p.m.) for $500.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

