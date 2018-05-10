Upcoming Houston Food Events: Go Greek at Houston Greek Fest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Ibiza Food and Wine Bar, 2450 Louisiana, invites guests for a special wine dinner with Robin Shay of Allegrini Wines, named Italy’s Winery of the year, on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. Chef Charles Clark will highlight Allegrini’s wines and Poggio al Tesoro project from Bolgheri through inspiration he’s gathered from travels in and around Italy, with dishes including sablefish with sweet chutney and braised short rib with saffron orzo. The four-course dinner costs $120 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations required. Call 713-524-0004.

Beginning Wednesday, May 16 and continuing throughout the summer, the Bronx Fried Chicken is back at both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway. The Northern take on fried chicken uses matzo meal for extra crunch, served in multiple pieces with sides for $21.95.