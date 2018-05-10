Upcoming Houston Food Events: Go Greek at Houston Greek Fest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Ibiza Food and Wine Bar, 2450 Louisiana, invites guests for a special wine dinner with Robin Shay of Allegrini Wines, named Italy’s Winery of the year, on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. Chef Charles Clark will highlight Allegrini’s wines and Poggio al Tesoro project from Bolgheri through inspiration he’s gathered from travels in and around Italy, with dishes including sablefish with sweet chutney and braised short rib with saffron orzo. The four-course dinner costs $120 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations required. Call 713-524-0004.
Beginning Wednesday, May 16 and continuing throughout the summer, the Bronx Fried Chicken is back at both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway. The Northern take on fried chicken uses matzo meal for extra crunch, served in multiple pieces with sides for $21.95.
The 23rd annual Houston Greek Fest returns Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20, held on the grounds of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge. Over the course of four days, festival goers can experience Hellenic culture with via authentic Greek foods and drink, traditional Greek dancing and live music, shopping opportunities, children’s activities and church tours. The Grecian eats include souvlaki, gyros, and lamb as well as vegetarian options such as spanakopita (spinach puff pastry), tiropita (cheese puff pastry), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), Greek salad and pastries like baklava and loukoumades (deep fried honey balls). Admission to the festival is $3 per person, or free for patrons who bring three canned food items per person for donation to the Houston Food Bank. Children 10 years and under are free and youth activities will include games, interactive inflatable exhibits and face painting. Presale tickets are also available for $20 until Wednesday, May 16 and include admission for one, a dinner plate and choice of either a gyro, souvlaki, Greek salad, or assorted pastry box (while supplies last).
After being postponed due to weather back in February, the Karbach Cook-Off is ready to heat things up, taking place at Karbach Brewing Company, 2032 Karbach, on Saturday, May 19 from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can expect live music from Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Bob Schneider, Hal Ketchum, Josh Garrett Band and Carrie Marie, plus beer and cook-off tastings. Tickets are $60 for concert and cook-off admission, with concert-only and VIP options available.
The fifth annual Houston Whiskey Festival returns on Saturday, May 19, held at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Whiskey fans can enjoy seminars, a cigar lounge, live music and an excellent selection of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and fine spirits. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required, business attire at minimum.
Originally scheduled to take place in April, The Great Texas BBQ Festival has been rescheduled on Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20 at Post HTX, 401 Franklin. The event brings together 20 bbq teams competing for a cash prize, plus notable restaurants and pitmasters selling smoked deliciousness on site and live music from The Suffers. Tickets are $20 for each day, $40 for weekend admission and $150 for VIP.
Houston’s Taste of the Nation, benefiting No Kid Hungry, will be held on Tuesday, May 22 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. The celebrated culinary tasting event will feature over 40 of the region’s top chefs, bartenders and pitmasters, all united to help to end childhood hunger (the event has raised over $2.5 million for the cause since its inception in 1988). This year’s restaurant lineup includes favorites like BCN Taste & Tradition, Mala Sichuan, Riel, Uchi and Nancy’s Hustle, plus the upcoming Indianola. Tickets are $125 for general admission (6:30 p.m.) and $200 for VIP (6 p.m.).
