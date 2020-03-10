Coronavirus Memes to Ease The Tension

Taken from Facebook group, Mommies That Keep It Real. Sorry I had to cut off your body, Jason.

On the modern-day annoyance scale that ranks things zero to Run-Around by Blues Traveler, the mounting concern caused by the spread of the coronavirus actually registers off the charts at: the live version of Run-Around .

Per usual, memes mocking the ins and outs of modern-day life have come to the rescue to lighten things up a little.

Now. Good hygiene is still in order. Let’s all remember to wash our hands, not drink out of the same YETI vodka-soda, etc. And if we can still have sex with each other, I think we can resume handshaking. Oh, and please keep going out to eat. The restaurant industry isn't doing so hot.

Created by Matt Shirley and taken from mattsurelee account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

If I don't caress my face every five minutes it gets jealous.

Taken from Dijah SB's Twitter account, seen on the girlsthinkimfunny account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

Now, more than ever, is the time to buy plane tickets. Just make sure to also keep a Z-Pak handy. Don't want to leave home without Vitamin Z.

Tweet by James Hamblin, taken from thetinderblog account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

My crystal ball predicts that if Coachella doesn’t happen, people will still post Coachella-y stuff on their Snapchat and Instagram stories.

Video taken from the masipopal account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

A personal favorite. It's a video of actor Samuel L. Jackson telling someone to "Shut your face. If we want to hear you talk, I will shove my arm up your ass and work your mouth like a puppet."

Taken from the mymomsaysimpretty_ account on Instagram. screenshot taken by Kate McLean

HAHAHAHAHA.

Taken from the server_life account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

"The" server. It's all servers. One hundred percent that mistake chicken parmigiana the guest only took one bite out of is still going to get crushed. It never stood a chance.

Taken from the mytherapistsays account on Instagram. Screenshot by Kate McLean

Not going to lie, a case of Krug, six packages of Nathan's franks, and Netflix doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world.