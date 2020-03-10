Coronavirus Memes to Ease The Tension

On the modern-day annoyance scale that ranks things zero to Run-Around by Blues Traveler, the mounting concern caused by the spread of the coronavirus actually registers off the charts at: the live version of Run-Around .
Per usual, memes mocking the ins and outs of modern-day life have come to the rescue to lighten things up a little.
Now. Good hygiene is still in order. Let’s all remember to wash our hands, not drink out of the same YETI vodka-soda, etc. And if we can still have sex with each other, I think we can resume handshaking. Oh, and please keep going out to eat. The restaurant industry isn't doing so hot.
If I don't caress my face every five minutes it gets jealous.
Now, more than ever, is the time to buy plane tickets. Just make sure to also keep a Z-Pak handy. Don't want to leave home without Vitamin Z.
My crystal ball predicts that if Coachella doesn’t happen, people will still post Coachella-y stuff on their Snapchat and Instagram stories.
A personal favorite. It's a video of actor Samuel L. Jackson telling someone to "Shut your face. If we want to hear you talk, I will shove my arm up your ass and work your mouth like a puppet."
HAHAHAHAHA.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
"The" server. It's all servers. One hundred percent that mistake chicken parmigiana the guest only took one bite out of is still going to get crushed. It never stood a chance.
Not going to lie, a case of Krug, six packages of Nathan's franks, and Netflix doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!