Theatre Southwest's FOO-tastic Festival of Originals Returns

Theatre Southwest’s Festival of Originals – a showcase of five one-act, 20-minute plays
– typically receives hundreds and hundreds of submissions from all around the
world. And yet, for the first time, four of the five plays featured this year are
from playwrights in Houston.
Well, more
accurately, the Greater Houston area. But still.
“That was not
on purpose,” says Mimi Holloway, the artistic director of Theatre Southwest. “I
just plain liked the Houston plays better. They made a nice eclectic variety
and it just clicked, so – Houston, go team!”
The festival,
known to many by its nickname FOO, is now in its 27th year, and Holloway has
produced every edition. Looking back, she’s proud to say that she thinks “this
is one of the more solidly written years,” with both new and returning
playwrights turning in a rangy collection of plays that feature family drama,
fairy tale characters, and even men wearing garters.
Houstonian
Mindy Roll’s Two Couples, directed by
Steve Carpentier, “is a light play” in which the titular couples – one younger
and social media-obsessed, the other older and more settled – find themselves
at the same restaurant, each celebrating a relationship milestone. Despite their
apparent differences, it is revealed that they're not as unalike as they seem.
This year’s
FOO marks the second year Roll’s work has been selected for the festival, and
Holloway notes that Two Couples
features “the same type of writing” that made Roll’s The Matchmaker “a huge hit last year.”
“A lot of
writers don't have enough knowledge of the stage. They write more as if it's
literature. [Roll] has a very sound knowledge of how things will play [on stage],”
says Holloway. “She also manages to see the ironies and the little complexities
in life that make it interesting and that sometimes we overlook or forget are
there.”
Directed by Holloway’s
son, Justin Holloway, the play sees the father of a bullied girl confront her
tormentor and his parents – with a gun.
“It is the
hardest-hitting play,” says Holloway, adding that it’s “intense,” “very effective”
and “mildly violent” with “beautifully written” dialogue.
Holloway says
many of the plays submitted to the festival are not chosen because “they're
like an overgrown 10-minute play or a chop-downed longer play.” Dovalina,
however, “has a great hold on” crafting a beginning, middle and end within the
time constraint, which is one reason Bully
is his third play in three years to make the festival.
“He goes in
knowing he's got 20 minutes, and he writes accordingly,” says Holloway.
For something
completely different, look no further than At
the Drop of a Hat by Priscilla Anderson of Friendswood, Texas. The fairy tale,
directed by Pamela Pankratz, features a milliner who seeks out a wizard for
help finding true love. Unfortunately, Holloway notes, he’s only “an okay
wizard.”
“It works,”
Holloway assures, “even if it's not as she planned.”
Because the
main character is a milliner, Holloway says there’s an added element that
audiences should look out for: the hats.
“They have the
best costumes and the best hats,” says Holloway. “Every time she comes in the
door and something new has happened in her life, her hat always displays what
that is.”
“We discover
that maybe some of the memories aren't quite accurate,” says Holloway. “There's
more to it than meets the eye.”
The final
play, directed by Ashley N. Peters, is Stephen R. Stewart’s Just for The Horror of It. Holloway says
the Sugar Land, Texas-based writer’s play “is a pure comedy,” where a wife
interviews a prostitute for the position of affair partner for her husband.
“She just
figures that he's not getting enough attention, and he needs some,” explains
Holloway. “But everything again, surprisingly enough, doesn't go quite that way
as he has other interests.”
Though
Holloway admits that after producing 27 festivals, she finds herself “getting
tired,” the fresh talent, people and plays keep her interested. Not only that,
she says, “we're on a roll.”
Performances of The Festival of Originals are scheduled for July 26 through August 12 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. For more information, visit tswhouston.com. $20-$22.