Come One, Come All To The 16th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Awards

If you recall, the event features nominations in 17 categories, with the winners voted on by members of the HFCS. That includes yours truly, so let's see if my last-ditch effort to write in Jackass Forever for Best Picture will succeed.
Tickets are available at the low, low price of $15. With that, you get admission to the show, the After Party immediately following, the head, the tail, the whole damned thing.
You can read more at the Houston Film Critics Society home page:
Hosted by local film critics and movie industry notables, the event features live, abridged performances of the five Best Song nominees, the awarding of the Texas Independent Film Award, and always a few surprises.Attire is "Cinema Casual to Film Funky," which casts a wide net. But please don't dress like Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool unless you have the abs to back it up.
Doors open at 6:30 PM. Curtain at 7:00 PM. Event wraps at 9:00 PM. Mix and mingle at the After Party, immediately following in the Gallery at MATCH (admission included with awards ticket purchase).
The 39 members of the HFCS are working film journalists on television, radio, online and in traditional print. Together, they reach millions of people each week across the United States with their critiques and commentaries on film.