OTIS B. DRIFTWOOD: It's all right, that's in every contract. That's what they call a sanity clause.

FIORELLO: You can't fool me! There ain't no Sanity Claus!

)

Up on the housetop, reindeer pause/Santa now has probable cause. Yukon Corneliones out of 5."You better watch out."Santa Claus (David Harbour) is at a crossroads. Fed up with the greed and thoughtlessness of modern society, he's dangerously close to calling it quits. While delivering presents at stately Lightstone Manor, he stumbles upon a heist in progress that drives off his reindeer. That's good news for young Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady), who's visiting Grandma (Beverly D'Angelo) with her separated parents (Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder). Bad news for "Mr. Scrooge" (John Leguizamo) and his fellow crooks, who now have to deal with a not so jolly old elf.Cinematically, the concept of an "evil Santa" is relatively recent (as in the last 40 years, spare me the generational nitpicking). And even then, the corrupt Kris Kringle in question is often just a dude. The killer Santa in? A guy traumatized by seeing a robber dressed as Santa kill his parents. Another childhood incident (watching mom get busy with a Santa-costumed dad) is the catalyst for the killer inEven the kid stomping one inthe drunk one in, and the bad Santa in ...are merely flawed men. And if you do get an actual murderous Saint Nick, he's either a robot (or the spawn of Satan ().What we have inis indeed the real Santa Claus, and he's not "bad" so much as he is able to summon upon a certain skillset from his previous life to administer brutal justice to those on his naughty list.Fans of Christmas moves will have a lot to chew on here. Director Tommy Wirkola () sprinkles references both overt () and subtle () throughout. Perhaps no holiday franchise gets as good a workout ashowever, from the lone "monkey in the wrench" mucking up the heist to specific callouts to the wintry second movie. And that's without getting to, and a few others.But the clearest influence onare previous movies from production company 87North likeand, as well as producer David Leitch'sfilms. It's safe to say you're not going to see a Christmas movie this bloody on the Hallmark Channel, at least, not without digging up the rumored NC-17 cut of[That's the one where the bar Colin visits turns out to be the Titty Twister in.]Amidst all the scenery chewing, there's nobody having as good a time as Harbour. His Santa is John McClane by way of, but it's the little things he brings to the part, like his reactions to a constantly expanding Naughty List or his relationship with the reindeer, that really stand out. Yet he still provides emotional weight to the unexpected redemption story. And his relationship with young Trudy is surprisingly touching, given the framework around it.The emotional component indeed may be the most refreshing thing about. Yes, Santa murders dozens, and Trudy's extended family is a hilariously vulgar shitshow, but at its heart, this is a movie about believing in the unbelievable, and how (almost) no one is beyond saving. It's a great new entry into the holiday family film library.Provided yours is also the kind of family that listens to murder podcasts together.