Care to Help the Houston Press Keep the Music Going?

Here's to when we can all get together again to enjoy the Houston music scene as we did as part of the Gasolina Party Tour last year.

Thanks to the conronavirus, large gatherings of any kind — including music concerts — are on hold right now. But that doesn't mean our Houston Press music writers haven't been busy keeping us apprised of what's going on.

Matthew Keever converted his best concerts of the week column to best streaming concerts of the week.

Classic Rock Bob Ruggiero has been staying up late at night, reading page after page to keep readers up to date on the latest music books. His most recent: a photo collection of Joe Cocker and company while he was on tour with Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Gladys Fuentes gave us a look at the live streams that Kam Franklin of The Suffers is doing from home.

Connor Fields told us about Satellite Houston's GoFundMe page.

Jesse Sendejas Jr. brought us up to date with the efforts of the Houston Music Foundation to help musicians through these hard times.

And David Rozycki got together with Houston's Christian Kidd to tell us about the time Kidd met The Ramones at a 7-Eleven.

