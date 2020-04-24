 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Here's to when we can all get together again to enjoy the Houston music scene as we did as part of the Gasolina Party Tour last year.EXPAND
Here's to when we can all get together again to enjoy the Houston music scene as we did as part of the Gasolina Party Tour last year.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Care to Help the Houston Press Keep the Music Going?

Margaret Downing | April 24, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Thanks to the conronavirus, large gatherings of any kind — including music concerts — are on hold right now. But that doesn't mean our Houston Press music writers haven't been busy keeping us apprised of what's going on.

Matthew Keever converted his best concerts of the week column to best streaming concerts of the week.

Classic Rock Bob Ruggiero has been staying up late at night, reading page after page to keep readers up to date on the latest music books. His most recent: a photo collection of Joe Cocker and company while he was on tour with Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Gladys Fuentes gave us a look at the live streams that Kam Franklin of The Suffers is doing from home.

Connor Fields told us about Satellite Houston's GoFundMe page.

Jesse Sendejas Jr. brought us up to date with the efforts of the Houston Music Foundation to help musicians through these hard times.

And David Rozycki got together with Houston's Christian Kidd to tell us about the time Kidd met The Ramones at a 7-Eleven.

It's no secret that publications like the Houston Press have fallen on hard times, just like the people and institutions we cover. If you value what we do, we're asking you to consider becoming donor/members to enable us to keep covering the vibrant Houston music scene. As a bonus, we'll be glad to offer you an ad-free viewing experience if you care to sign up.

We're all hoping for a return of the concerts and live gigs of all sizes that prior to stay-at-home  and the pandemic that inspired it and you can be sure that the Press will be there heralding the moment the music world starts getting back to normal again.

For now, and for whenever that happens, please think about supporting our independent journalism in Houston.
If you'd like to join the our donor/member effort, the membership page of our website is only a click away

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.