The Red Bull Batalla Takes Over Metropolis

August 13, 2023 1:08PM

The energy was high as MCs competed for the top spot.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
The room was dark and packed as people tried to position themselves for the best view. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” blasted through the speakers as spectators bobbed their heads to the chart-topping MC’s ode to musicians trying to make a name for themselves through their art. As by standers mouthed the chorus the house lights flooded the space with red and blue revealing a pit in the center of the room. Surrounding the pit were throngs of cheering fans and inside the pit MCs and their supporters faced off against each other for the Red Bull Batalla.

Hip Hop is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and this year is not only an opportunity to look back at where the artform was born but also a chance to look at what the artform has helped to create over the last five decades. A musical style started by black and brown kids using public electricity from light poles to power turntables and have block parties in their local neighborhoods has grown into a worldwide phenomenon touching almost all cultures and people across the globe. One aspect of Hip Hop is lyricism and a huge part of that is the rap battle where two MCs face off and use their wordplay to impress the crowd. The Red Bull Batalla is no different.
click to enlarge
That Mexican OT eneded the day with a performance.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Batalla, literally Spanish for battle, is the opportunity for MCs to pit their skills against each other and Saturday afternoon had Red Bull turning Metropolis on Richmond into a proving ground. The Red Bull Batalla is a series of matches which will culminate in a national final on November 11. There are matches taking place in Uruguay, Spain, Columbia, Peru, Argentina, and more. Saturday was Houston’s turn.  From there the winning MCs will battle each other in a World’s Final match. For Frank Munoz the Batalla is another way of displaying the art form he grew up on. Under the name Cuban he has been building up his name in the battle rap scene as a formidable freestyler.

“This is the biggest freestyle competition in the world,” he said as he took a quick break before the battles began. “This has to be one of the coolest things you’ve ever seen. You get an event where you get to watch people battle against each other, a performance from Mexican OT, and free tattoos. The whole thing is an experience that you’re only going to get with Red Bull.”
click to enlarge
MCs wasted no time calling each other out.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
The experience put forth by the energy drink company known for its catch phrase of “giving you wings” was immersive taking over the entire venue of Metropolis and converting each side into its own event space. On one side tattoo artists gave patrons free ink that they could pick out from a variety of designs. Guests got in line, chose their artwork, and anxiously waited for the buzzer to signify their turn in line as those before them braved the needle. Meanwhile, on the other side of the building, fans watched as MC’s went toe-to-toe battling each other in a bracket style competition. Competitors from Houston to New York battled each other with the final four being all Texas MCs. Magimbri walked away with the top spot and will continue in the competition with a goal of making it to the finals.

Red Bull is no stranger at putting together unique events and are especially good at tapping into the music scene here in Houston so it’s no surprise they topped off the whole event with a performance from that Mexican OT. Whether putting a sound clash event pitting Tank and the Bangas against Kam Franklin or Gary Clark Jr against Paul Wall the drink company has a knack for putting together unique events that just need to be experienced. Saturday was no different and reminder to everyone that when a Red Bull event is coming, even If you don’t fully understand what the event is going to be, take the risk and show up.
Houston Press contributor DeVaughn Douglas is a freelance writer, blogger, and podcaster. He is 1/2 of the In My Humble Opinion Podcast and 1/1 of the Sleep and Procrastination Society. (That last one isn't a podcast; he just procrastinates and sleeps a lot.)

