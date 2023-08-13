The Red Bull Batalla Takes Over Metropolis

The room was dark and packed as people tried to position themselves for the best view. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” blasted through the speakers as spectators bobbed their heads to the chart-topping MC’s ode to musicians trying to make a name for themselves through their art. As by standers mouthed the chorus the house lights flooded the space with red and blue revealing a pit in the center of the room. Surrounding the pit were throngs of cheering fans and inside the pit MCs and their supporters faced off against each other for the Red Bull Batalla.
Hip Hop is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and this year is not only an opportunity to look back at where the artform was born but also a chance to look at what the artform has helped to create over the last five decades. A musical style started by black and brown kids using public electricity from light poles to power turntables and have block parties in their local neighborhoods has grown into a worldwide phenomenon touching almost all cultures and people across the globe. One aspect of Hip Hop is lyricism and a huge part of that is the rap battle where two MCs face off and use their wordplay to impress the crowd. The Red Bull Batalla is no different.
“This is the biggest freestyle competition in the world,” he said as he took a quick break before the battles began. “This has to be one of the coolest things you’ve ever seen. You get an event where you get to watch people battle against each other, a performance from Mexican OT, and free tattoos. The whole thing is an experience that you’re only going to get with Red Bull.”
Red Bull is no stranger at putting together unique events and are especially good at tapping into the music scene here in Houston so it’s no surprise they topped off the whole event with a performance from that Mexican OT. Whether putting a sound clash event pitting Tank and the Bangas against Kam Franklin or Gary Clark Jr against Paul Wall the drink company has a knack for putting together unique events that just need to be experienced. Saturday was no different and reminder to everyone that when a Red Bull event is coming, even If you don’t fully understand what the event is going to be, take the risk and show up.