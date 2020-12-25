Merry Christmas and Welcome to the New Baby Howler Monkey at the Houston Zoo

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Just in time for Christmas, a baby howler monkey has made her appearance at the Houston Zoo.

Proud parents Charlie (mom) and Howie (dad) welcomed her on November 17 and some of the first photos of her surfaced last week.

According to the zoo, sunrise is prime time howling time for these monkeys. From the zoo:

This “dawn chorus” announces the howlers’ position to avoiding conflict with other groups. Their call can be heard more than three miles away. The dimorphic monkeys—males are black, females are gold—rarely come down from the trees they live in and use their strong prehensile tail as a fifth limb, allowing them greater versatility when climbing.



What better gift than a healthy baby for Christmas 2020.