Houston ISD Notifies Community Members To Plan For Students To Return To Class on Monday

Houston ISD sent a letter to students' families and community members, notifying them of the extent of damage to campuses and plans for the upcoming school day on Monday.



The administration reported injuries to two Westside High School students related to Thursday’s severe weather. The incidents occurred while the students’ bus was stuck in the storm on the Hardy Toll Road. The two students are recovering at their homes.



The district indicated they were unaware of any other injuries involving HISD students or staff. HISD teams worked throughout Thursday night to assess and repair the damage to campuses, and crews continue to work on recovery efforts.



As of Friday afternoon, 136 campuses were still without power. According to the administration, this is the district’s biggest issue, and it is working with Houston and Harris County officials to determine if it will be able to continue with its plan to return to school on Monday.



Superintendent Mike Miles will visit the campuses with more extensive damage. These locations include Robinson Elementary, Paige Elementary, Sinclair Elementary and Pugh Elementary schools.



Students who attend these campuses may have to attend school in an alternative location until repairs are completed. The district wrote that they would provide more details about this possibility over the weekend.

The administration postponed the Educators of the Year event, which was scheduled for Friday evening.