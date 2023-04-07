Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Four Early Season Concerns for the Houston Astros

April 7, 2023 4:00AM

Dusty Baker's propensity to tinker with the bottom of the order has some Astros fans frustrated.
Dusty Baker's propensity to tinker with the bottom of the order has some Astros fans frustrated. Photo by Jack Gorman
The first week of the Houston Astros' defense of their 2022 world championship is in the books, and while the week finished on an upbeat note, an 8-2 defeat of the Detroit Tigers, the overall record of 3-4 was disappointing. There is nothing to get too worked up about, though. They began 2022 with a 7-9 record, and by the end of May, they were 32-18.

The main problem with this team right now is its lack of depth, caused by injuries to Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley in the everyday lineup, and an injury to Lance McCullers, along with the departure of Justin Verlander in free agency. (Coincidentally, Verlander happens to be on the injured list, as well, in New York with the Mets.) Those issues won't get resolved any time soon.

In the short term, though, the first week's worth of games opened a few new wounds, of varying levels of irritation. Here are four early concerns that I have with the Astros (most of which can, admittedly, get soothed within a week or two, max):

4. Dusty Baker's lineup tinkering
With Brantley and Altuve both out, there are essentially six spots in the lineup that are manned by steady regulars — shortstop, third base, first base, right field, catcher, and wherever Yordan Alvarez plays (left field or DH). After that, Dusty Baker is left to a whimsical decision making process that seems to rely on old school gut and an odd affection for Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon. Dusty needs to let Chas McCormick sink or swim for a month or two as an every day style centerfielder, and I fear Dusty is the last one to know this.

3. Jose Abreu is a GIGANTIC version of Ichiro right now
The Astros signed Abreu early on in free agency last winter to a nice, three-year deal for around $20 million per year. He has correctly been plunked right down into the middle of the lineup as the cleanup hitter. On the surface, his performance looks decent enough so far, with a .360 batting average. However, he only has one extra base hit, a fluky double against the Tigers on Monday, and his expected batting average (xBA, for you nerds out there) is only .257. I wouldn't be panicking, except Abreu had a career low 15 home runs last season, in 157 games.

2. Starting pitchers after Framber and Javier
With Altuve and Brantley gone for a while, this team will lean heavily on its starting pitching to get back to the level they were at in 2022. Framber Valdez has looked good enough so far (1.50 ERA), even though he hasn't registered a win yet, and Cristian Javier bounced back from a shaky first start to register his first victory of the season on Wednesday. The three starters after them, though — Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, Hunter Brown — all had first starts that extrapolated out in to ERA's of anywhere from 5.40 to nearly 8.00, and WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) numbers between 1.8 and 2.0. I'm not hitting the panic button yet, but this is a big series against the Twins this weekend, as all three will be pitching.

1. If something happens to Yordan Alvarez or Kyle Tucker right now, they are SCREWED
Right now, the two dominant bats in this lineup, Alvarez and Tucker, have OPS numbers of 1.060 and 1.217, respectively. Yet, the team is still just 3-4. With Bregman off to his trademark slow start, and the other pieces missing right now, the team needs to hire round-the-clock security detail for Alvarez and Tucker and make sure nothing happens to them. An injury to either, and things get SUPER dicey for the Astros.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation