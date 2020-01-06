Best of Houston® 2020: Best French Restaurant

Best French Restaurant: Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Every night at Étoile Cuisine et Bar, Master Chef of France Philippe Verpiand can be seen cooking on the line and expediting dishes. It’s one of the main reasons why his restaurant, which he established with his wife Monica Bui in 2012, has been a hit from day one. At Étoile, his skill and technique, honed in France and perfected stateside, show up in dishes like his signature Escargots Bourguignonne or his sublime Raviolis aux Champignons, silky smooth ravioli filled with mushroom and served in mushroom cream sauce.

But it also shows up in something as simple as a butternut squash puree, or as unfailingly delicious as his Tarte aux Pommes. Verpiand’s deft French touch even extends to his wine list, which he oversees himself, purchasing wines that are meant to pair with his food. For classic French cuisine prepared by a French chef, it doesn’t get better than Étoile.

1101-11 Uptown Park, Houston

832-668-5808

etoilecuisine.com