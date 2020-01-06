 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Classic steak frites at Etoile Cuisine et Bar.EXPAND
Classic steak frites at Etoile Cuisine et Bar.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best French Restaurant

Houston Press | January 6, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Best French Restaurant: Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Every night at Étoile Cuisine et Bar, Master Chef of France Philippe Verpiand can be seen cooking on the line and expediting dishes. It’s one of the main reasons why his restaurant, which he established with his wife Monica Bui in 2012, has been a hit from day one. At Étoile, his skill and technique, honed in France and perfected stateside, show up in dishes like his signature Escargots Bourguignonne or his sublime Raviolis aux Champignons, silky smooth ravioli filled with mushroom and served in mushroom cream sauce.

But it also shows up in something as simple as a butternut squash puree, or as unfailingly delicious as his Tarte aux Pommes. Verpiand’s deft French touch even extends to his wine list, which he oversees himself, purchasing wines that are meant to pair with his food. For classic French cuisine prepared by a French chef, it doesn’t get better than Étoile.

1101-11 Uptown Park, Houston
832-668-5808
etoilecuisine.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >