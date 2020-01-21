Best of Houston® 2020: Best Steak

Best Steak: Doris Metropolitan

It was the outlier, for sure: A steakhouse from Israeli butchers, with locations in Costa Rica and New Orleans? Could Houston welcome such a place? Since its opening in 2018, however, Doris Metropolitan has not only embedded itself in the Houston steakhouse firmament, it’s become one of the Bayou City’s best destinations for a juicy slab of beef.

No, you won’t get steaks with a strong crusty sear here — steaks are sous vide, grilled and then finished off in the oven — but whether you get the Australian Wagyu, or USDA prime 21- or 31-day in-house dry-aged, every bite of meat will be juicy, tender and flavorful. Order four cuts for the table, and it gets delivered, ablaze with fire, on a large wooden slab.

Add in fantastic service, a well-curated wine list, cozy ambiance, and fantastic Mediterranean-style appetizers and sides, not to mention the incredible complimentary bread service by chef Sash Kurgan, and Doris delivers, not just on great steak, but on the full dining experience as well.

2815 South Shepherd, Houston

713-485-0466

dorismetropolitan.com



Readers' Choice: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Multiple Locations

pappasbros.com