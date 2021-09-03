Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast - Heights

September 3, 2021 4:00AM

The new hotspot has all the breakfast classics and more.
The new hotspot has all the breakfast classics and more. Photo by Traci Ling
Best Breakfast - Heights: Homestead Kitchen & Bar

Over in the new M-K-T mixed-use development, this buzzy kitchen and bar opens bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday (those who prefer a bit of a later start need not worry, the kitchen’s dishing out the breakfasty goods ‘til 3 p.m.). Morning comfort takes the form of classics like swirled cinnamon rolls, thick-cut brioche french toast, and breakfast skillet hash, but you can also go big on Texas-inspired treats from chilaquiles and chicken fried steak and eggs to Mexican hot chocolate pancakes. Wash it all down with fresh juices and coffees, local brews and Bloodys, and “breakfast shot trios.”

600 North Shepherd
281-888-4697
homesteadkitchenandbar.com
